I ate at the Staten Island restaurant Pete Davidson took Kim Kardashian to, and I can see why it's one of the comedian's favorite spots

I went to Staten Island to try the food at Campania. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson reportedly dined together on November 2.

The pair met for dinner at Campania on Staten Island.

I ate at the restaurant and walked away with a full stomach and an understanding of why it's one of his favorites.

Comedian Pete Davidson reportedly took Kim Kardashian West to dinner at Campania, an Italian restaurant on Staten Island.

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson. Gotham / Contributor / Getty ; Cindy Ord/MG21 / Contributor / Getty

The pair dined together at the Italian restaurant on November 2, Page Six reported.

"Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately," a restaurant source told Page Six. "It was just the two of them." The restaurant owner didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Davidson told Paper magazine in 2019 that the Dongan Hills eatery, which is known for its coal-fired pizza and handmade pasta, is one of his favorites. Representatives for the "SNL" star didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Of course, I had to go check out the restaurant for myself. After all, if the California-born shapewear guru made the trip, I felt like I, a native New Yorker, should too.

First I took the ferry from Manhattan to Staten Island, then I rode the train to my destination. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Who would have thought that after living in New York my entire life, it would be Kim Kardashian West who got me to finally go to Staten Island? Certainly not me.

But there I was, on a Thursday afternoon, making my way over to the one borough I had yet to visit.

Somehow I doubt Kardashian West took the Staten Island Ferry, then the Staten Island Railway, then walked another few minutes to her dinner, but we both ended up at the same destination regardless.

Representatives for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The ferry is free from Manhattan to Staten Island (round trip), and the Staten Island Railway took the usual $2.75 off my regular MetroCard that I use to get around the NYC subway system. Both the ferry and the train were around 15-minute rides each. My walk from the Dongan Hills railway stop to Campania was around seven minutes.

When I walked up to the restaurant, I was able to see the rooftop from street level. The restaurant manager told me it was closed for diner access due to the cold.

I could see the rooftop from the street, but I couldn't go up to get a closer look. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

If it weren't for the outside temperature hovering somewhere close to 50 degrees, and the lot across Hylan Boulevard being decked out for Christmas, the look-alike palm trees at Campania might have been able to make me forget I was standing in New York in early November.

Since I couldn't sit on the roof like the "Saturday Night Live" and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars, I opted for the street-level outdoor seating.

It was a pleasant outdoor eating setup. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I briefly walked through the inside of the restaurant to get to my table outdoors. It was around 1:30 p.m. and the indoor lunch crowd was growing. The main dining room looked to be about 80% full when I got there.

The vibe inside was that of any neighborhood trattoria I was used to in New York, just more spacious. It was filled with dark wood accents and had a bar along one side.

When the hostess led me to my seat, I saw the sidewalk was lined with the same palm-tree-looking plants that I saw on the roof. The greenery set a relaxed tone that made me excited to sit and eat my meal.

The menu was extensive and it took me longer than usual to decide on an order.

The team brought me a basket of bread with caponata for dipping while I decided on my order. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

After surveying the staff and looking around a bit on my walk through the dining room, I read through the pages-long menu to decide on an appetizer, a pasta dish, and a pizza to order for myself.

Luckily, they brought over some bread and a delicious caponata to munch on while I weighed my options.

I finally landed on my meal and, thankfully, the staff was great at spacing out each course. First up was my appetizer of clams oreganata.

I always order clams oreganata at an Italian restaurant. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Baked clams are a staple order in my house whenever we go for Italian food. It's kind of like an unspoken rule, we just know that's going to be a part of our meal. So I figured I'd add Campania's to my list and give their version a try.

Since I was just one person and I wanted to take home as little leftovers as possible, I asked for a half-order, which meant six clams instead of 12. Instead of the listed $18, I was charged $10 for my smaller order.

The breadcrumbs were toasty on top and a bit mushier closer to the meat of the clam, which is exactly how it should be, in my opinion. They were slightly more crumbly than I would have liked — I lost many breadcrumbs while trying to coax the seafood out of its shell and onto my fork — but it didn't really bother me. I thought the salty, fresh, parsley-filled flavor was there and the lemony goodness came through in the sauce that always pools on the bottom of the dish.

If you ask me, clams oreganata are only as good as the lemony broth they're served on. So I performed the ultimate test and dragged a piece of bread through it. It soaked nicely and the flavors popped when I shoved the now-perfectly-soggy piece of bread into my mouth. The sauce was thicker than I've seen at other restaurants, but that's not a bad thing.

Then I switched gears to try the pizza. I ordered a small pie of two different varieties - yes, they indulge indecisive diners like myself by allowing us to order a half and half pizza.

The coal-fired pizza had a super thin crust. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I wanted to try the popular and delicious-looking Lombarda pie, but I also wanted to judge the restaurant's ever-classic Margherita — so I got both. My 12-inch pie cost $19.

The Lombarda came topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and truffle oil. It was salty from the meat and cheeses, refreshing from the raw arugula, and savory from the truffle oil.

The Margherita was simple and delicious with the same red tomato sauce, both mozzarella and pecorino cheeses, and thin ribbons of basil leaf. The herb was strong and bright, and the sweetness from the sauce really came through on this pie.

Both had a super-thin, well-cooked bottom crust that was almost cracker-like and sturdy enough to ensure zero floppage when I picked up a slice by the edge. I took a peek at the bottom and saw char marks indicative of an even cook.

Pasta was my last course, and I can definitely say it was a strong finish.

The pasta was made in-house. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Though the pasta menu is also extensive, there are only two dishes that come with the restaurant's handmade version: cavatelli and gnocchi. (Diners can choose to order fresh pasta with any dish for an additional $3.)

I went with the cavatelli, which costs $21 and is prepared in a ​​roasted tomato sauce with diced eggplant, fresh basil, and shaved ricotta salata.

The pasta was soft and pillowy, and served as the perfect vessel for the slightly viscous sauce. I gathered pieces of eggplant, a peeled cherry tomato, and pieces of the pasta on my fork to take an all-encompassing bite. The firmer cheese paired well with the otherwise soft-textured dish.

After packing up my leftovers and making my trek home, I can see why this is the spot that Davidson chose for his dinner with the fashion mogul.

Overall, I really enjoyed my meal. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While I don't think I'd make the trip out to Staten Island solely for a meal at Campania, I would say that if I find myself in the borough again, I would stop by to satisfy my craving for Italian food.

With great service and truly solid food that didn't leave me feeling overwhelmed or weighed down the way heavy sauce, bread, and cheese sometimes does (I said sometimes), I get why this is one of the Staten Island native's favorite spots.

As for the views from the rooftop, I'll have to head back in warmer weather to check them out.

