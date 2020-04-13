Atento Provides Update on COVID-19 Response

Agents working remotely increases to nearly 40% of global workforce

Services launched for Latin-American governments to facilitate information management during pandemic

Solid balance sheet supports ramp up of extensive safeguards and ability to deliver essential services

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) ("Atento" or the "Company"), the largest provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, today announced that, in response to the global spread of COVID-19, telework capabilities have been extended to approximately 46 thousand agents, nearly forty-percent of total, as part of the Company's efforts to rapidly implement health and safety measures and to maintain business continuity, taking into consideration that its services or its clients services have been designated as essential in most regions where it operates.

Atento (PRNewsFoto/Atento) More

Atento has implemented strict health and safety measures at all of its operations and which meet or exceed WHO COVID-19 guidelines and local regulations. In addition to enabling employees to work remotely from home, telework reduces the number of employees at facilities and call centers, helping maintain minimum distances between workstations, among other safeguards that have been implemented across the Company and which are overseen by special regional and global committees.

Carlos López-Abadia, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our priority is the health and well-being of our employees while maintaining service levels for our clients whose products and services reach more than 500 million consumers in Latin America, the United States and Spain. Our technology and operations teams have worked tirelessly to rapidly ramp up telework capabilities for Atento employees, enabling end-customers to access services from the safety of their homes during the current global crisis. Most recently, we launched COVID-19 call-center services for the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Peru, which comprise technology infrastructure and logistics support. Telework at Atento is also being facilitated by the digital transformation process that we have been undergoing since last year, which has included re-skilling and digital recruiting, among other forms of employee development that have been strengthened during the past few weeks."

José Azevedo, Atento's Chief Financial Officer said, "Atento's solid balance sheet has enabled us to fund the numerous health and safety measures that we have been rapidly implementing in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The bulk of our investments in digital transformation was completed last year. The average maturity of our debt at the end of 2019 was of 2.7 years with no relevant principal payment due until August 2022, and we have already accessed an additional US$ 90 million in revolving credit facilities. Because the duration, scope and magnitude of COVID-19 remains unpredictable, we are maintaining strict cost control measures to preserve financial liquidity and the ability to continue executing our transformation plan."

Atento is traditionally a socially-responsible company and is proud to contribute toward helping assure the continuity of essential services for citizens around the world through remote and secure customer services.