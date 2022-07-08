Aterian (ATER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aterian (ATER) closed at $2.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aterian as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Aterian is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61.42 million, down 9.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $236.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +81.8% and -4.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aterian. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Aterian is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

