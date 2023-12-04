Atesh partisan infiltrates Russian brigade base recently hit by Ukrainian forces — photo

A Ukrainian partisan managed to enter the territory of the military base of the Russian 810 Marine Brigade stationed in Russian-occupied Sevastopol in Ukraine’s Crimea, the Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram on Dec. 4.

The agent successfully entered the territory of military unit 13140, where observations were made of military equipment and personnel serving at the checkpoint of the unit. The partisans said they have acquired information about 3,137 Russian occupiers serving in this brigade, with the majority being mobilized and contract soldiers — primarily drivers.

"Our agents have already infiltrated military units in Crimea! This is the beginning of the end for Russian occupation forces on the peninsula," Atesh said.

A representative of the Atesh had previously infiltrated one of the military units of Russian forces in Russian-occupied Bakhchysarai in Ukraine’s Crimea, where large warehouse premises are located, the partisans said.

Earlier, on Nov. 21, Ukrainian forces struck a building in the village of Kumachove, Donetsk Oblast. Russian soldiers had gathered in a concert hall to celebrate Russian Artillery Day. Later, the AFU officially confirmed the successful attack.

Dozens of Russian soldiers were killed and about 100 more were wounded, according to Russian propagandist media. The strike also killed singer Polina Menshikh, who was performing for the occupiers.

Partisans have also conducted reconnaissance of the occupiers' base in Novooleksiivka in the Kherson sector. Moreover, they announce on Nov. 22 a Russian military base in Tolyatti, in Russia itself, where various types of ammunition are stored.

