Atesh partisans expose Russian military movements in Transbaikalia

Atesh movement agents conducted reconnaissance of a Russian military unit in Transbaikalia, where military personnel taking part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine are stationed, partisans reported on Telegram on Feb. 11.

The 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, located in Borzya, Transbaikalia, was the focus of the Atesh agents' operation. The report contains information about the equipment used by the brigade, as well as about the routes of its movement.

This brigade takes an active part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, according to Atesh. One of the battalions of this brigade suffered heavy losses, approximately 60% of its personnel, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

