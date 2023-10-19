ATF agent testifies how Ahkil Crumpton was identified in Oconee Racetrac slaying

The federal agent who pushed to test a shell casing found at the Racetrac station where Elijah Wood was killed two years ago in Oconee County testified Thursday in U.S. District Court in Athens about how that decision led to the identification of former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Nasir Crumpton as a suspect.

The entry of the cartridge casing into a national database of shell casings in February 2022 resulted in a lead stemming from a homicide case in Philadelphia, according to U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agent Brian Moore.

Handguns were found at the homicide scene, but their shell casings did not match the Glock 19 sought by officers investigating the March 19, 2021, attempted robbery and slaying of 23-year-old Wood, Moore testified.

As a result, investigators knew “the Glock was still out there,” Moore told a jury hearing the federal gun and attempted robbery charges against Crumpton.

U.S. District Court Judge Tillman Self recessed the trial until Monday due to two government witnesses that Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison explained were unable to attend court on Friday.

On Wednesday, former University of Georgia football player Juwan Taylor testified that he knew on the day Wood was fatally shot that Crumpton, his former teammate and roommate, allegedly committed the crime.

Several witnesses testified Thursday, with Moore’s testimony setting the prosecution’s stage on how Crumpton was identified as owner of the weapon used in the robbery attempt and slaying of Wood.

Crumpton also faces a murder indictment on state charges in Oconee County.

Moore testified that police in Philadelphia had identified Crumpton, a former wide receiver for the Bulldogs, as the suspect in their homicide investigation.

Once Crumpton was identified as the potential owner of the Glock sought in the Racetrac case, officers set up a stakeout of Crumpton’s grandparents’ home, according to testimony.

During the stakeout, Crumpton attempted to flee on foot, but was captured.

The Glock was found in the house in a bookbag belonging to Crumpton, according to court testimony.

After Crumpton was arrested, Moore and Oconee County sheriff’s Capt. Vic Green went to the home of James Armstrong, a tattoo artist in Athens who had already pleaded guilty in federal court to a gun violation that accused him of lying on an ATF form about the intent of the purchase. The government announced it will recommend probation when he is sentenced next year.

Armstrong testified Thursday that Crumpton, a client for whom he made several tattoos, didn’t want anyone to see him buying a gun so he bought it for him.

Armstrong said he reasoned that Crumpton, who could legally buy a gun, didn't want to because he was a football player. Armstrong said he made the purchase as a favor, but didn’t realize it was a federal violation to lie on the ATF form he signed verifying he was buying the gun for himself.

During questioning by Moore that was recorded, the ATF agent produced the bullet that killed Wood. Armstrong can be heard becoming tearful at sight of the bullet that Moore told him came out of "your gun."

The ex-U.S. Army soldier told the officer he was sorry as his voice cracked with emotion.

“I don’t want to be in the middle of this,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Crumpton never noted why he wanted the gun, nor did he mention his alleged involvement in the Racetrac slaying in at least one conversation they had after the crime.

Crumpton has sat quietly through the trial listening to testimony and flanked by his attorneys Chauntilia Adaway and Timothy Saviello of the Federal Defenders of the Middle District office. The defense will have an opportunity to present evidence after the government rests, likely on Monday.

