ATF: Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects have Dayton ties; Cash reward offered

A cash reward up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to identifying and arresting three people suspected of stealing a gun from a Cincinnati-area gun store this week.

The reward is being offered by Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and National Shooting Sports Foundation, connected to the gun theft Arms & Accessories in Cheviot, located west of Cincinnati.

The theft happened Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation found three people entered the gun store, with two of the suspects keeping the employee busy. The third person then stole a handgun before all three left the store, an ATF spokesperson said in a media release.

Information obtained by ATF investigators found the three people are believed to have connections and are from the Dayton-area, the ATF spokesperson told News Center 7.

If you have information that can help, you’re asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email the ATF at ATFTips@atf.gov, or provide information on the ATF tip website.

Contributed Photo: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

