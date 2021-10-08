ATF, Denton sheriff, NSSF offer up to $10,000 reward for information in theft of 21 guns

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Denton County Sheriff’s Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up to $10,000 for information regarding the theft of 21 firearms from a gun range on Sept. 14.

The burglary occurred around 2 a.m. at a Federal Firearms Licensee, Top Dog Gun Range, located at 1880 FM 156 in Krum. Investigators believe the thief entered through the back door then made his way to the front of the building to steal the guns from a display case.

“The unidentified suspect was wearing a baseball-type cap, eyeglasses, and a gaiter that covered his face,” ATF said in a news release. “The suspect had on a long-sleeve shirt with a logo depicting the letters ‘LTR’ underscored by a lightning bolt and distinctive tennis shoes. Investigative research shows this logo is registered to a defunct business named Lighting Tower Rental.”

ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II said that recovering the stolen guns “remains a top priority for ATF.”

Anyone with information should call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov.