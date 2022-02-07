ATF investigating active shooter report at Washington state supermarket

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Monday that agents were responding to an active shooter report at a Fred Meyer supermarket in Washington state.

Field agents from ATF Seattle were called in to the scene at the store in Richland, about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

According to CNN, the Benton County coroner’s office was notified of at least one death at the scene. The number of victims is not known.

On social media, the Richland Police department asked for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect.

The man was seen wearing a dark-colored vest, gray pants and a long-sleeve checkered shirt. He has short, dark hair and facial hair.

The Kennewick Police Department posted additional images showing the man with a face covering, leaving the store.

A second tweet indicated that the truck pictured was not involved in the incident.

Police said the man is believed to be armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Multiple schools near the store went into lockdown after the shooting was reported.