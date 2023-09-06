ATF investigating Monday explosion

Sep. 6—Law enforcement officials are investigating a Monday explosion that injured three people in the Crowder area.

Deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and local fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a residence on Nale Road for a report of three people injured by a "grenade" that exploded.

ATF Resident Agent in Charge Ashley Stephens said agents from the Tulsa ATF Field Office were called out to assist in the investigation by PCSO.

"I can't comment specifically with names and everything, but our office did conduct an investigation after we were requested by Pittsburg County," Stephens said. "So, we're investigating it.

Stephens said a federal search warrant was conducted on the property as part of the investigation.

"We seized several items consistent with explosive manufacturing," Stephens said. "Currently, we don't believe the public is in any danger or any further danger."

The agent confirmed three people were critically injured in the explosion, with the names of the victims being withheld pending further investigation.

"We do anticipate that down the road, there will be federal charges once we sort out all the medical stuff," Stephens said.

An incident report into the explosion was not finalized by the PCSO as of Wednesday.