ATF, NSSF offer $5,000 reward in Southaven gun store burglary

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a smash-and-grab burglary at a Southaven gun store.

In June, six people were caught on camera crashing an SUV into Dabbs Gun and Pawn on US Highway 51 and getting away with firearms and other merchandise.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), for a total reward of up to $5,000.

“ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime before they commit any more crimes,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson. “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence, in conjunction with other investigative resources, will also be used to recover the stolen firearms.”

The ATF says the reward is part of a national cooperative initiative between them and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving theft of guns from federally licensed firearms retailers.

The ATF’s Oxford Field Office, Little Rock Field Office, and Memphis Field Office are investigating the theft with assistance from agents from Industry Operations.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you can call the ATF at 888-283-8477, the Oxford Field Office at 662-513-2140, the Little Rock Field Office at 501-324-6181, or the Memphis Field Office at 901-334-5660.

