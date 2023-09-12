ATF offers $15K reward for information in fatal North Texas shooting of 7-year-old boy

A reward of $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy in July, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced it is offering a reward for information in the death of Kyrie Barnes.

On the evening of July 2, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Rothington Road and determined Barnes was shot in his bed in an apartment.

The gunfire came from outside the residence, detectives determined. No one else in the apartment was injured.

Barnes was taken to a hospital in critical condition. On July 5, he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 972-974-GUNS (4867). Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or by visiting the ATF website.