ATF offers $3k reward after multiple guns stolen from Bi-Mart in Oregon

The ATF is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after several guns were stolen from Bi-Mart in Roseburg Oregon.

The Roseburg Police Department says the robbery happened on Dec. 11 where store security video showed one person leaving the building with the guns.

“These firearms are most likely still in the area,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan E. Blais. “The sooner these firearms are recovered and the burglar or burglars brought to justice the sager the community will be.”

Anyone with information about the people responsible is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

All calls are confidential.

ATF, @NSSF offering up to $3k reward for Dec. 11 Bi-Mart burglary in Roseburg, Ore., where multiple firearms were taken. May be linked to two other burglaries that night. ATF, Roseburg PD investigating. Tips: 1-888-ATF-TIPS or atftips@atf.gov pic.twitter.com/SNn9wFrBAC — ATF Seattle (@ATF_Seattle) January 3, 2024