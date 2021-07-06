ATF offers $5K reward in Toledo block party mass shooting; fatal victim identified

Mike Sigov, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·2 min read

Jul. 6—Red letters handwritten on a central-Toledo building spelled "Forever 17," with no-one in sight Tuesday afternoon — in reference to a youth killed nearby the day before.

A neighbor, who refused to give her name for fear of her safety, said she was home watching television when she "heard like a million shots fired" and ran to the basement so she didn't get hit by a bullet.

She wasn't, but 12 people were.

Toledo police Tuesday identified Stephon Johnson as the teen who has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a mass shooting the day before at a Fourth of July block party in central Toledo, which also left 11 injured.

The Johnson youth transferred to Glass City Academy, a local charter school, in the spring of 2021; before that time, he was a student at Rogers High School from his freshman year through the end of his junior year, according to Patty Mazur, senior director of communications at Toledo Public Schools.

Multiple gunmen fired approximately 80 rounds, killing the 17-year-old whom medics flew to Ann Arbor for treatment. The surviving victims ranged from age 11 to 51, of whom nine were stable, but that the 51-year-old and a 19-year-old were in critical condition, according to police.

At 12:24 a.m. someone called the police about a male firing a gun in the air and a 300-person mob fighting in the street in the 2700 block of Lawrence Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene within 30 seconds while gunshots were still being fired. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the Lucas County Sherriff's Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol provided backup.

pic.twitter.com/60swBIumgE

— Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 6, 2021

ATF is offering $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for the murder and the shooting. People with information are urged to contact the agency at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the "ReportIt" app.

A separate reward may also be available by calling Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with pertinent information. Callers may remain anonymous.

The incident remains under investigation.

First Published July 6, 2021, 10:08am

