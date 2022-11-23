People walk through the courtyard at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 26, 2011.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Green Township police are investigating after a Hamilton County prosecutor's home was shot at last week.

Officials said the shooting happened just before midnight on Nov. 17.

"The shooting is suspected to be in retaliation in relation to recent court proceedings," the ATF reported in a press release Wednesday.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-283-8477 or email information to ATFTips@aft.gov. The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information.

Officials have not released the name of the prosecutor who lives in Green Township. No injuries have been reported.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: ATF: Prosecutor's house shot at in Green Township