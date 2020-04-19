Some Athabasca Minerals (CVE:AMI) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 77% Share Price Drop

Athabasca Minerals Inc. (CVE:AMI) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 55% in the last month. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 77%. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained.

Athabasca Minerals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Athabasca Minerals saw its revenue shrink by 43% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 25% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSXV:AMI Income Statement April 19th 2020 More

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Athabasca Minerals shareholders are down 74% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 25% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Athabasca Minerals (2 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

