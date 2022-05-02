Athabasca Oil's (TSE:ATH) investors will be pleased with their massive 310% return over the last year

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. In the case of Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH), the share price is up an incredible 310% in the last year alone. It's also good to see the share price up 105% over the last quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 167% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for Athabasca Oil

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Athabasca Oil went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Athabasca Oil shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 310% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 12%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Athabasca Oil better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Athabasca Oil has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Story continues

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.