Athena Award nominations now open

Dec. 27—Nominations for the annual Athena Award are open now through Jan. 31, 2024, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday.

The Athena Award is presented to an individual — typically a woman, but men are eligible — for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. It was established by the nonprofit organization Athena International, which works to develop, support and honor women leaders globally. The group aims to inspire women to achieve their full potential and create a balance in leadership worldwide.

The Athena Award is reserved for leaders who excel in their chosen field, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and forge paths of leadership for others to follow, the Chamber said.

Award recipients must assist women in reaching their leadership potential, demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession, and provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community.

"The Athena Award is given to a woman each year who exemplifies leadership and blazes pathways for other women to become leaders. This award has a long history of incredible women in our community," said Marni Sanders on social media, executive director of Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter and the Chamber's former CEO.

Those nominating an individual for the award must submit a nomination form along with two supporting documents such as a resume. The information submitted should support the award criteria of achievement, leadership and service, the Chamber said.

A selection committee consisting of diverse local leaders will review all nomination forms and select the award recipient. The award winner will be announced on March 2, 2024, at the annual Day for Women event.

To nominate an individual for the Athena Award, visit yubasutterchamber.com/athena-award-nomination.

According to Jackie Sillman, a lead organizer for the Day for Women event, over 30 people have been honored with the Athena Award since 1985. The following is a list of annual Athena Award recipients provided by Sillman: — 1985 Justine Gartrell — 1988 Mary Knapp — 1989 Patricia Wirth — 1990 Barbara LeVake — 1991 Beverly Paget — 1993 Marsha Krouse-Taylor — 1994 Coni Stevens — 1995 Joan Bechtel — 1996 Carol Ramirez — 1997 Lisa Del Pero — 1998 Jim Stevens — 1999 Dee Dee Brady — 2000 Staci Johnson — 2001 Virginia Black — 2002 Dr. Foster McManus — 2003 Jackie Sillman — 2004 Sharman Kobayashi — 2005 Jami Larson — 2006 Carole Spiller — 2007 Janet Siller — 2008 Gay Starkey — 2009 Betty Nelson — 2010 Julie Cantrall — 2011 Julie Morehead — 2012 Joellen Jimerson — 2013 Donna Cummings — 2014 Mandy Jones — 2015 Cherie Stephens — 2016 Brynda Stranix — 2017 Neena Gill — 2018 Kellie Sheeran and Nancy Elrod — 2019 Jeanine Werner — 2021 Diana Langley — 2022 Coleen Morris