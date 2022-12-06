Athena Strand – update: Mother posts heartwrenching video as neighbours react to Tanner Horner’s murder arrest

The heartbroken mother of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand posted a gutwrenching video on social media of the little girl’s sister crying for her sibling days before she was found dead in a ditch.

The video, posted by Maitlyn Presley Gandy on Monday, shows her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy”. Athena lived in Oklahoma with her mother and sister but was visiting her father in Paradise, Texas, at the time.

On Wednesday, Athena vanished from her father’s home and an Amber Alert was issued the next day. Her body was discovered on Friday.

Police said that Tanner Lynn Horner, a 31-year-old FedEx truck driver, confessed to snatching the little girl before killing her within an hour of her abduction. He is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

No motive has been given and Mr Horner is not believed to have any connection to the little girl.

The suspect’s neighbours spoke out of their shock at his arrest for murder. “I find it just shocking it was him,” one woman said.

10:20

Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder.

Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her father in Texas. At the time, Ms Gandy said she assured the unconsolable girl that her sister would be back with them in Oklahoma soon.

“That video of [redacted] begging for her sissy was Sunday 11/27 when we thought sissy would only be gone a few days. I kept telling her, ‘it’s okay, we will see sissy soon,’ not knowing how twisted our lives would become,” Ms Gandy wrote.

Rod Townsend, superintendent of Paradise Independent School District, called for the school community to pray for the child and her family.

“It is with a sad and heavy heart that I address you. We lost a precious member of our student body. Athena Strand was tragically lost this past week,” Mr Townsend wrote in a post addressed to the school district’s community of students, staff and parents.

“This world will forever be different because she wasn’t allowed to grow and develop into the precious young lady she was meant to be.”

(Miatlyn Presley Godny)

Wise County Judge J D Clark said in a statement that pink was Athena’s favourite colour and urged everyone to wear pink on Monday.

“My heart is so heavy about Athena,” the judge added. “Additionally, I encourage everyone to join me at 6.30pm on Monday on the Courthouse steps to pray for Athena, her family, our first responders and our community.”

Athena’s mother also appealed on social media for parents to dress their children in pink as a tribute to her little girl.

“I put my little girl in pink today for Athena. She said “my favorite color is pink too, we could have been friends” I’m praying so hard for you. And I’m so so sorry,” a mother wrote on Facebook.

In a statement to Fox4, FedEx said: “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”

Authorities initially said Mr Horner was from the Lake Worth area. The Lake Worth City police chief said in a tweet that he lived near the lake itself.

A Facebook account that appears to belong to the suspect suggested he was a father of one, engaged to be married, and was a vocalist in a local band.

According to Wise County Jail records, 31-year-old Tanner Horner was booked at 2am on Friday on one count of capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping.

His bond was set at $1.5m.

Mr Horner has worked as an Uber driver, according to reports, and posted on social media about being a musician.

Athena was last seen alive at her home on the 200 Block of County Rd 3573 in Paradise, at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Her stepmother reported her missing around an hour later, sparking a massive search involving multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who used canine units and helicopters with thermal imaging.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin announced at a late night press conference on Friday that Athena’s body had been found and a FedEx driver Tanner Horner had been arrested.

The suspect allegedly confessed to abducting Athena and murdering her about an hour later before disposing of her body, Mr Akin told reporters.

Tanner Lynn Horner’s neighbours have shared their shock and horror at the news that he is suspected of killing Athena Strand.

“I find it just shocking it was him,” said one woman who asked not to be named in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The neighbours said that Mr Horner lived with his grandmother and mother in the west Fort Worth neighbourhood and that he would leave for weeks at a time before returning home.

In a late night press conference on Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin announced that authorities had taken a FedEx contract driver into custody.

Investigators had determined that Tanner Horner, 31, had made a drop-off near the family home around the time Athena went missing.

Mr Akin said the driver had allegedly confessed to taking Athena and shown them where her body could be found, in a ditch around six miles out of Paradise.

They believed she had died within an hour of her abduction, but did not provide further details on how she was killed.

“It’s one of the toughest investigations I have been involved in because it’s a child,” Mr Akin said at the press conference, according to Fox4.

“Any time there’s a child that dies it just hits you in your heart.”

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is accused of snatching little Athena from her home in Paradise, Texas, before killing her and dumping her body in a ditch about six miles away. Police said that he confessed to the heinous crime and is being held on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

Following his arrest, the aspiring musician’s dark song lyrics and disturbing social media posts have emerged.

In one Instagram post from December 2014, he wrote: “Sometimes I hear her cries. Silence is the dirtiest trick in life. If im so empty then why do I feel alive.”

On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.

Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her abduction and murder.

The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “five minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.

Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas, and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him,” he wrote.

Area school districts will wear pink in support of Athena Strand, her family and the local community.

Athena’s mother’s Facebook page has also been flooded with comments and pictures of mothers and kids across Texas and the country wearing pink in tribute of the seven-year-old girl killed on Wednesday.

“I put my little girl in pink today for Athena. She said “my favorite color is pink too, we could have been friends” I’m praying so hard for you. And I’m so so sorry,” a mother wrote.

(Miatlyn Presley Godny)

Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader.

On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.

Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her abduction and murder.

In the aftermath of Athena’s death, her mother, Maitlyn Presley Gandy, has shared her gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community and law enforcement.

In a heartbreaking post on Monday, Ms Presley shared a video of her youngest daughter crying for her “sissy’s” returns, before it was revealed that Athena had been killed.

“That video of [redacted] begging for her sissy was Sunday 11/27 when we thought sissy would only be gone a few days,” Ms Gandy wrote. “I kept telling her, ‘it’s okay, we will see sissy soon,’ not knowing how twisted our lives would become.”

It continued: “I took it because she does this anytime she thinks sissy is going somewhere without her. She cried for thirty minutes straight in the car until she cried herself to sleep. This monster has now extended those feelings for my youngest daughter indefinitely.”

Ms Gandy also said that Athena’s cousins had been informed that she would never be coming home again.

Chilling song lyrics penned by the FedEx driver and aspiring musician accused of murdering seven-year-old Athena Strand have come to light, including the foreboding line “sometimes I hear her cries”.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is accused of snatching little Athena from her home in Paradise, Texas, before killing her and dumping her body in a ditch about six miles away. Police said that he confessed to the heinous crime and is being held on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

Following his arrest, the aspiring musician’s dark song lyrics and disturbing social media posts have emerged.

In one Instagram post from December 2014, he wrote: “Sometimes I hear her cries. Silence is the dirtiest trick in life. If im so empty then why do I feel alive.”

Following his arrest, Tanner Lynn Horner’s social media posts have come to light.

In one post, seen by The Independent, the suspect boasts about a dagger he says he received as a present.

“Dagger my older brother gave me YEARS ago!,” he captioned an image of the gold blade in December 2014.

That same month, he posted a photo of himself in bed with the caption including a racial slur.

“Layin in bed just thinking f*** you lol n***a im the shit! Haters gonna hate ^-^” he wrote.

Tanner Lynn Horner boasted about getting this dagger in one online post (Instagram)

The First Baptist Church Cottondale has arranged a Candlelight Memorial Service to allow the community to come together to celebrate the life of Athena Strand.

It will be held on Tuesday 6 December at 6pm at First Baptist Church of Cottondale in Paradise, Texas, on the front lawn. There will be a lighted angel set up for those that would like to bring flowers, a Facebook page reads.

A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.

The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “5 minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.

Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas, and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

In the gut-wrenching social media post, Mr Strand spoke of his turmoil as he said he wants Mr Horner “to burn in hell for all eternity” but that his faith is pushing him to want to forgive.

“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him,” he wrote.

Community ISD will join area school districts on Monday, December 5th by wearing pink in support of Athena Strand, her family and Paradise ISD. Please join us in honoring them. #PinkOutForAthena #AthenaStrand pic.twitter.com/GqZFd1El9A — Community ISD (@communityisd) December 4, 2022

The heartbroken mother of Texas schoolgirl Athena Strand has described the suspect who allegedly confessed to her murder as a “sick, cruel monster” in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

The Wise County sheriff announced on Friday that a FedEx driver had been taken into custody.

The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The First Baptist Church of Cottondale was a gathering place for volunteers and Athena’s family while the search for her was carried out this week. A vigil will be held at the church on Tuesday.

Pastor Charles Pugh spoke with CBS News.

“Your heart goes out to the parents. It’s just so random it seems like, that it happened that way,” he said.

When the news broke that Athena had been found dead, Pugh was with her parents.

“He’s just kind of numb I think,” said Pugh of her dad’s reaction. “Frustration, but he had a good spirit.”

At Friday night’s press conference, Sheriff Lane Akin was visibly emotional.

“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” he said, “This community does not like losing our children and we can see it because of all the people who came out and helped us throughout this ordeal.”

After two days of searching, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin delivered the devastating news that Athena’s body had been found at a Friday evening news conference.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says that seven-year-old Athena Strand went to school and returned to her home in Paradise, Texas at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Her father had left his wife and daughter at home to go hunting, and Athena and her stepmother allegedly got into an argument after she arrived home from school.

“We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room.”

At approximately 6.40pm Athena’s stepmother called 911 when she realised that the little girl was not in her bedroom nor anywhere else in the house after spending an hour looking for her.

Police issued an AMBER Alert and the search for Athena began. Some 200 volunteers from the local community joined law enforcement officers in the search overnight, through Thursday, and into Friday.

Athena’s body was found approximately 11 miles away from her home.

“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” Sheriff Akin said during a press conference on Friday evening. “It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart.”

Tanner Horner is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.

He was booked into Wise County Jail at 2am on Friday on counts of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

His bond is set at $1.5m.

According to Wise County Jail records, Tanner Horner was booked at 2am on Friday on one count of capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $1.5m.

We now know many of the heartbreaking details surrounding the abduction and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand.



To learn more about Athena's upcoming vigil and her family's GoFundMe, you can click here: https://t.co/DHbqQ3870h pic.twitter.com/aiTcxt0rW7 — Jay Wallis (@WFAAJayWallis) December 4, 2022

The heartbroken mother of Texas schoolgirl Athena Strand has described the suspect who allegedly confessed to her murder as a “sick, cruel monster” in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

Area school districts will wear pink in support of Athena Strand, her family and the local community.

Greenville ISD will join area school districts on Monday, December 5th by wearing pink in support of Athena Strand, her family and Paradise ISD. Please join us in honoring them. #PinkOutForAthena #AthenaStrand pic.twitter.com/ojsRGN5LHH — Greenville ISD (@GreenvilleISD) December 4, 2022

Athena was likely abducted from her driveway, about 200 yards away from the house, around 6pm on Wednesday evening.

