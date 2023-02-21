Athena Strand’s mother sues FedEx, contractor, driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl

The mother of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl who was kidnapped and killed in Wise County in November, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx, Big Topspin and the driver accused of the girl’s murder, according to a news release.

Tanner Horner, the 31-year-old FedEx contract driver indicted on charges of kidnapping and murdering Athena, is named in the lawsuit along with his employers.

Horner was delivering a Christmas gift of Barbies for Athena to her father’s North Texas home on Nov. 30 when he kidnapped the child and put her in the back of his FedEx truck, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Horner told investigators that he had backed into Athena with the truck and even though she wasn’t seriously injured, he took her and killed her because he was afraid she would tell her father about the accident, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Horner told investigators that he tried unsuccessfully to break the girl’s neck and then strangled her with his hands. He dumped her body on a Trinity River bank, authorities said.

Officials and members of the community searched for Athena for two days before a tip led law enforcement to investigate Horner and find security video recorded inside his van that showed him with the girl.

The lawsuit filed by Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, accuses FedEx and Big Topspin, a company which contracted with FedEx for deliveries and hired Horner, of failing to properly investigate Horner’s criminal background, mental history and prior employment and failing to properly train and supervise him.

It also says the two companies failed to implement and enforce safety policies and procedures. The suit accuses FedEx of negligence in contracting with Big Topspin by failing to supervise the company and to investigate its hiring practices.

“This lawsuit is about Athena Strand – a vibrant young girl who deserves to have her memory live on for the good she brought to the world,” the lawsuit says. “It is about a life that was taken senselessly – a child who could have been any of ours. It is about a loss that could have and should have been prevented.”