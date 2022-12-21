Athena Strand murder suspect Tanner Horner faces sex assault charges in Tarrant County

Tanner Horner has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 in Tarrant County, according to court records.

Horner, the FedEx contract driver who was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand, is currently in the Wise County Jail with a $1 million bond for capital murder and a $500,000 bond for aggravated kidnapping.

The three new charges are out of Tarrant County and are not related to Athena’s case, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed to the Wise County Messenger.

The sexual assault charges were filed Wednesday after an investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department.

From court records it appears the charges are related to three separate incidents which all occurred in 2013 in Tarrant County. It’s not clear if they involve the same victim.

Horner’s first court appearance related to these charges is set for Jan. 5, 2023.

A woman posted on Facebook immediately after Horner’s Dec. 2 arrest that he had sexually assaulted her eight years ago and that she had reached out to investigators to tell her story. It’s unclear if she is the victim involved in the new charges.