Athena Strand - updates: Texas town pays tribute after FedEx driver’s kidnap and murder arrest

The grieving community of Wise County has paid several tributes to Athena Strand, a seven-year-old girl abducted and killed last week.

Bikers dressed in the brightest shade of pink and blaring Frozen’s Let It Go rode their motorcycles for twenty minutes on Monday in honour of Athena.

Her classmates, also dressed in pink, waved their little hands at the bikers, who raised nearly $9,000 for the grieving family.

The abduction and murder of Athena on 30 November allegedly by 31-year-old FedEx driver Tanner Horner rocked the local community since the early stages of the investigation, with hundreds of people helping police canvass the area near Athena’s home shortly after she disappeared.

The little girl’s body was found six miles away from her Paradise home on Friday, after Horner led authorities to the location.

Police said that Horner confessed to snatching the little girl before killing her within an hour of her abduction. He faces charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

No motive has been given and Mr Horner is not believed to have any connection to the little girl.

Grandfather says he 'forgives' killer

Missing 7-year-old Texas girl's body found

FedEx truck driver Tanner Lynn Horner arrested

Mother says her 'princess' taken by 'cruel monster'

Athena Strand went missing on Wednesday

Athena’s grandfather says he forgives Tanner Horner

07:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a gut-wrenching social media post, Mark Strand spoke of his turmoil as he said he wants Mr Horner “to burn in hell for all eternity” but that his faith is pushing him to want to forgive.

“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him,” he wrote.

“This flesh man, wants that psycho to burn in hell for all eternity, yet that gentle voice continues to tell me, I need to forgive him.”

“This flesh man hopes he remains blind and deaf to the message of salvation and never sets foot in the same heaven that I know in my heart my darling Athena resides in now and yet, that gentle voice persists. Why you ask?”

Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgives 'psycho' FedEx driver accused of murder

A timeline of Athena’s abduction and murder

05:30 , Andrea Blanco

Athena vanished without a trace from her home in Paradise on Wednesday (30 November).

The little girl had been dropped off from school at around 4.30pm and was last seen alive at about 5.40pm after she had a quarrel with her stepmother.

Around an hour later, her stepmother went to find the seven-year-old in her room to have dinner but she was nowhere to be found.

Athena was reported missing and, the next day, an Amber Alert was issued.

For the next two days, hundreds of law enforcement officers, family members and local volunteers combed the area desperately trying to find her as her family insisted she wouldn’t have gone off on her own.

Hopes of her safe return were then destroyed on Friday when police confirmed that her body had been discovered in a ditch around six miles from her home.

Police said that Mr Horner, a FedEx driver, aspiring musician and former Uber driver, had confessed to snatching and killing the little girl and had directed authorities to the whereabouts of her body.

Speaking at a press conference, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that Mr Horner was delivering a package in the area at the time of her abduction.

Based on the suspect’s confession, Athena was killed within an hour of her abduction.

Community wears pink in honour of Athena Strand

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Students and staff across several school districts in Texas wore pink in honour of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand.

Wise County Judge J D Clark said in a statement that pink was Athena’s favourite colour.

“My heart is so heavy about Athena,” the judge said.

At least 20 school districts joined in with the touching tribute on Monday.

Athena’s mother also appealed on social media for parents to dress their children in pink as a tribute to her little girl.

“I put my little girl in pink today for Athena. She said “my favorite color is pink too, we could have been friends” I’m praying so hard for you. And I’m so so sorry,” a mother wrote on Facebook.

Athena who was snatched from her father’s home and killed last week allegedly by a FedEx driver now in police custody.

FedEx puts out statement after driver is arrested in connection to Athena Strand’s murder

02:30 , Andrea Blanco

In a statement to Fox4, FedEx said: “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”

Authorities initially said Mr Horner was from the Lake Worth area. The Lake Worth City police chief said in a tweet that he lived near the lake itself.

A Facebook account that appears to belong to the suspect suggested he was a father of one, engaged to be married, and was a vocalist in a local band.

Athena Strand’s mother says her ‘princess’ was taken by a ‘cruel monster’

00:30 , Andrea Blanco

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Athena’s mother Maitlyn Gandy wrote that she was struggling to describe “the pain and absolute anger” that she felt towards the alleged killer.

“My princess was taken from me from a sick, cruel monster for absolutely no reason,” she wrote along with a home video taken of Athena aged three.

“Athena is innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet. I don’t want her to be the girl known as the one murdered and discarded by a monster.

“I want everyone to know, every single person in this world, that this is my baby and my baby was taken from me.”

Mother of Athena Strand says her 'princess' was taken by a 'cruel monster'

Who is Tanner Horner, the FedEx driver accused of killing Athena?

Tuesday 6 December 2022 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.

Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her abduction and murder.

Athena Strand’s mother hopes ‘all of the towns light up the night for Athena’

Tuesday 6 December 2022 22:01 , Andrea Blanco

Maitlyn Presley Godny, who lives in Oklahoma, said she wished she could attend all the vigils planned for her daughter across different states.

Athena was visiting her father in Texas at the time she was abducted allegedly by FedEx delivery driver Tanner Horner.

The seven-year-old girl was killed within an hour, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said.

“I hope all of the towns light up the night for Athena [on] Tuesday,” she wrote.

“I wish I could be at all of them at one time. Her light is extraordinarily bright, help me continue to let her light shine.”

Athena Strand’s mother makes heartbreaking post

Tuesday 6 December 2022 20:45 , Andrea Blanco

Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas.

The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder.

Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her father in Texas.

At the time, Ms Gandy said she assured the unconsolable girl that her sister would be back with them in Oklahoma soon.

Athena Strand's mother shares heartbreaking video of 7-year-old's sister sobbing

Tanner Horner’s neighbours react to his arrest

Tuesday 6 December 2022 20:15 , Andrea Blanco

Speaking to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, neighbours of Mr Horner said that he lived with his grandmother and mother in the west Fort Worth neighbourhood and that he would leave for weeks at a time before returning home.

“I find it just shocking it was him,” a woman who asked not to be named told the outlet.

Athena’s body was found on Friday about six miles from her home. Wise County authorities said they were led to the exact location by Mr Horner.

Tanner Horner's neighbours react as he's accused of murdering Athena Strand

Chilling Instagram posts by FedEx driver accused of Athena Strand’s murder

Tuesday 6 December 2022 19:42 , Andrea Blanco

Following 31-year-old Tanner Horner’s arrest, the aspiring musician’s interest in dark song lyrics and disturbing social media posts have emerged.

In several social media posts, seen by The Independent, the suspect repeatedly uses a racial slur and in one he boasts about a dagger he says he received as a present.

Chilling Instagram posts by FedEx driver accused of Athena Strand's murder revealed

When did seven-year-old Athena Strand go missing?

Tuesday 6 December 2022 18:34 , Andrea Blanco

Athena vanished without a trace from her home in Paradise on Wednesday (30 November).

The little girl had been dropped off from school at around 4.30pm and was last seen alive at about 5.40pm after she had a quarrel with her stepmother.

Around an hour later, her stepmother went to find the seven-year-old in her room to have dinner but she was nowhere to be found.

Athena was reported missing and, the next day, an Amber Alert was issued.

For the next two days, hundreds of law enforcement officers, family members and local volunteers combed the area desperately trying to find her as her family insisted she wouldn’t have gone off on her own.

Hopes of her safe return were then destroyed on Friday when police confirmed that her body had been discovered in a ditch around six miles from her home.

Tuesday 6 December 2022 17:45 , Andrea Blanco

On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.

Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her abduction and murder.

Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

Bikers raise thousands for Athena’s family

Tuesday 6 December 2022 17:14 , Andrea Blanco

A group of motorcyclists have raised thousands of dollars to help support the family of Athena Strand.

On Monday, hundreds of motorcyclists took part in a ride from Azel to Paradise, Texas, in memory of the slain seven-year-old.

Many wore pin – the little girl’s favourite colour.

Organiser Francis Chamberlin said the event raised $8,775 and that he had received an outpouring of support from people all across the country.

“She didn’t deserve this,” he told WFAA. “She was young. She still had her life ahead of her. And now she’s gone.”

Candlelight vigil scheduled for Tuesday

Tuesday 6 December 2022 16:07 , Andrea Blanco

The First Baptist Church Cottondale has arranged a Candlelight Memorial Service to allow the community to come together to celebrate the life of Athena Strand.

It will be held on Tuesday 6 December at 6pm at First Baptist Church of Cottondale in Paradise, Texas, on the front lawn. There will be a lighted angel set up for those that would like to bring flowers, a Facebook page reads.

Tanner Horner’s neighbours react as he’s accused of murdering Athena Strand

Tuesday 6 December 2022 15:26 , Andrea Blanco

Authorities announced on Friday that FedEx delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was taken into custody for the murder of Athena, who went missing from her home in Paradise, Texas, on 30 November. Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that Mr Horner confessed to killing Athena within an hour of her abduction.

Speaking to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, neighbours of Mr Horner said that he lived with his grandmother and mother in the west Fort Worth neighbourhood and that he would leave for weeks at a time before returning home.

Tanner Horner's neighbours react as he's accused of murdering Athena Strand

Athena’s mom thanks community’s support: ‘I see Athena in all of you’

Tuesday 6 December 2022 14:39 , Andrea Blanco

The mother of Athena Strand, a seven-year-old girl abducted and killed by a FedEx driver out of her home in Paradise, Texas, has expressed gratitude for the unwavering outpouring of support from the community.

Maitlyn Presley Gandy addressed the hundreds of pictures of children and adults wearing pink in honour of Athena, saying she saw her little girl in all of them.

“I love seeing all of the pictures of everyone in pink from pinned on ribbons and hearts, tshirts, and full pink outfits (I see the scrubs ladies and gents!),” she wrote.

“I drove around a bit today, everywhere I looked, I saw shades of pink. I’ve had tears, it’s a bittersweet feeling seeing all of the support for Athena’s legacy.”

She continued: “I cannot thank everyone enough, but I hope y’all know, I see you and so does my Athena. I have to believe that or I will break. Athena sees us. And I see Athena in all of you.”

Motorcycle group raises thousands for family

Tuesday 6 December 2022 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

A group of motorcyclists have raised thousands of dollars to help support the family of Athena Strand.

On Monday, hundreds of motorcyclists took part in a ride from Azel to Paradise, Texas, in memory of the slain seven-year-old.

Many wore pin – the little girl’s favourite colour.

Organiser Francis Chamberlin said the event raised $8,775 and that he had received an outpouring of support from people all across the country.

“She didn’t deserve this,” he told WFAA. “She was young. She still had her life ahead of her. And now she’s gone.”

Grandfather says he ‘forgives’ suspect

Tuesday 6 December 2022 13:30 , Rachel Sharp

The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “five minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.

Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas, and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

In the gut-wrenching social media post, Mr Strand spoke of his turmoil as he said he wants Mr Horner “to burn in hell for all eternity” but that his faith is pushing him to want to forgive.

“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him,” he wrote.

“This flesh man, wants that psycho to burn in hell for all eternity, yet that gentle voice continues to tell me, I need to forgive him. This flesh man hopes he remains blind and deaf to the message of salvation and never sets foot in the same heaven that I know in my heart my darling Athena resides in now and yet, that gentle voice persists. Why you ask?”

Mr Strand said that he would “probably kill” Mr Horner if he saw him in person now but that he must “choose love” for the sake of his grieving family.

FedEx releases statement about arrest of employee

Tuesday 6 December 2022 13:00 , Rachel Sharp

FedEx released a statement expressing its thoughts for Athena Strand’s family following the arrest of one of its employees on charges of murder.

“Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event,” the company said.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities.

“At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”

Suspect boasted about dagger in social media post

Tuesday 6 December 2022 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

Following his arrest, Tanner Lynn Horner’s social media posts have come to light.

In one post, seen by The Independent, the suspect boasts about a dagger he says he received as a present.

“Dagger my older brother gave me YEARS ago!,” he captioned an image of the gold blade in December 2014.

That same month, he posted a photo of himself in bed with the caption including a racial slur.

“Layin in bed just thinking f*** you lol n***a im the shit! Haters gonna hate ^-^” he wrote.

What happened to Athena Strand?

Tuesday 6 December 2022 12:00 , Rachel Sharp

Athena vanished without a trace from her home in Paradise on Wednesday (30 November).

The little girl had been dropped off from school at around 4.30pm and was last seen alive at about 5.40pm after she had a quarrel with her stepmother.

Around an hour later, her stepmother went to find the seven-year-old in her room to have dinner but she was nowhere to be found.

Athena was reported missing and, the next day, an Amber Alert was issued.

For the next two days, hundreds of law enforcement officers, family members and local volunteers combed the area desperately trying to find her as her family insisted she wouldn’t have gone off on her own.

Hopes of her safe return were then destroyed on Friday when police confirmed that her body had been discovered in a ditch around six miles from her home.

School districts wear pink in honour of Athena Strand

Tuesday 6 December 2022 11:30 , Rachel Sharp

Students and staff across several school districts in Texas wore pink on Monday in honour of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand.

Athena who was snatched from her father’s home and killed last week with a FedEx driver now in police custody.

Her mother said that her favourite colour was pink.

On Monday, local officials and schools urged people to wear pink in her memory.

At least 20 school districts joined in with the touching tribute.

Tanner Horner’s neighbours react as he’s accused of murdering Athena Strand

Tuesday 6 December 2022 11:00 , Rachel Sharp

Authorities announced on Friday that FedEx delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was taken into custody for the murder of Athena, who went missing from her home in Paradise, Texas, on 30 November. Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that Mr Horner confessed to killing Athena within an hour of her abduction.

Speaking to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, neighbours of Mr Horner said that he lived with his grandmother and mother in the west Fort Worth neighbourhood and that he would leave for weeks at a time before returning home.

Tanner Horner's neighbours react as he's accused of murdering Athena Strand

Grandfather says he forgives FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena

Tuesday 6 December 2022 10:40 , Rachel Sharp

The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “five minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.

Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas, and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him,” he wrote.

Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgives 'psycho' FedEx driver accused of murder

Mother shares heartbreaking video of Athena's sister

Tuesday 6 December 2022 10:20 , Rachel Sharp

Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder.

Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her father in Texas. At the time, Ms Gandy said she assured the unconsolable girl that her sister would be back with them in Oklahoma soon.

“That video of [redacted] begging for her sissy was Sunday 11/27 when we thought sissy would only be gone a few days. I kept telling her, ‘it’s okay, we will see sissy soon,’ not knowing how twisted our lives would become,” Ms Gandy wrote.

Athena Strand's mother shares heartbreaking video of 7-year-old's sister sobbing

Superintendet of school district Athena attended calls for prayers

Tuesday 6 December 2022 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

Rod Townsend, superintendent of Paradise Independent School District, called for the school community to pray for the child and her family.

“It is with a sad and heavy heart that I address you. We lost a precious member of our student body. Athena Strand was tragically lost this past week,” Mr Townsend wrote in a post addressed to the school district’s community of students, staff and parents.

“This world will forever be different because she wasn’t allowed to grow and develop into the precious young lady she was meant to be.”

Texans asked to wear pink to honour 7-year-old Athena Strand

Tuesday 6 December 2022 06:20 , Andrea Blanco

Wise County Judge J D Clark said in a statement that pink was Athena’s favourite colour and urged everyone to wear pink on Monday.

“My heart is so heavy about Athena,” the judge added. “Additionally, I encourage everyone to join me at 6.30pm on Monday on the Courthouse steps to pray for Athena, her family, our first responders and our community.”

Athena’s mother also appealed on social media for parents to dress their children in pink as a tribute to her little girl.

“I put my little girl in pink today for Athena. She said “my favorite color is pink too, we could have been friends” I’m praying so hard for you. And I’m so so sorry,” a mother wrote on Facebook.

FedEx puts out statement after driver is arrested in connection to Athena Strand’s murder

Tuesday 6 December 2022 04:40 , Andrea Blanco

In a statement to Fox4, FedEx said: “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”

Authorities initially said Mr Horner was from the Lake Worth area. The Lake Worth City police chief said in a tweet that he lived near the lake itself.

A Facebook account that appears to belong to the suspect suggested he was a father of one, engaged to be married, and was a vocalist in a local band.

Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

Tuesday 6 December 2022 03:10 , Andrea Blanco

According to Wise County Jail records, 31-year-old Tanner Horner was booked at 2am on Friday on one count of capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping.

His bond was set at $1.5m.

Mr Horner has worked as an Uber driver, according to reports, and posted on social media about being a musician.

Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

ICYMI: A timeline of Athena’s Strand disappearance and murder investigation

Tuesday 6 December 2022 01:40 , Andrea Blanco

Athena was last seen alive at her home on the 200 Block of County Rd 3573 in Paradise, at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Her stepmother reported her missing around an hour later, sparking a massive search involving multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who used canine units and helicopters with thermal imaging.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin announced at a late night press conference on Friday that Athena’s body had been found and a FedEx driver Tanner Horner had been arrested.

The suspect allegedly confessed to abducting Athena and murdering her about an hour later before disposing of her body, Mr Akin told reporters.