The Athens Banner-Herald makes a difference: 2023 stories that had an impact

Whether it is to inform, enlighten or entertain, journalists do what they do because they wish to have a meaningful effect in the lives of their readers.

Journalists typically are the sort that write about the present with an eye toward the future; giving consideration to how today’s events impact our readers tomorrow. But the start of a new year prompts a natural inclination to look back.

With that in mind, here are the stories that most resonated or made a significant impact on Athens Banner-Herald readers in 2023. Please see this story at onlineathens.com for links to the cited work.

Back-to-back national championships for Georgia Bulldogs

The Athens Banner-Herald’s coverage preceding, during and after University of Georgia football’s second consecutive national title win was exceeded by no other media outlet.

The sheer amount of content surrounding this game that was produced by the Banner-Herald with the help of our media parent USA TODAY was astounding.

Our coverage included live updates as the game took place along with what the oddsmakers predicted and a price drop in ticket prices ahead of the game, post-game celebrations such as an Athens parade, and even quarterback Stetson Bennett getting a haircut.

That’s just a mere sampling of all we presented to readers. We even made available for purchase posters of our front page following the historic win.

Georgia football player and staffer killed in car crash

The joy many felt following Georgia’s win soon was tampered by the devastating news that the team lost one of their own.

It was nearly a year ago that a crash on Barnett Shoals Road took the life of Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Subsequent reporting showed that excessive speed played a factor in the fatal crash.

This incident was followed by a turbulent offseason, as reported by Banner-Herald sportswriter Marc Weiszer, in which Georgia players were arrested or cited for speeding, reckless driving or racing on multiple occasions.

A larger focus on restaurant news

The Athens Banner-Herald last year placed a greater emphasis on producing restaurant-related news that has proven to be very popular.

Through our new Eat Athens series, we have spotlighted each week Athens area restaurants across a wide spectrum, from old-school lunch counters in Five Points to eastside steakhouses.

We additionally added a twice-monthly list of the latest restaurant inspections in Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties.

Beyond these regular features, the Banner-Herald stayed on top of openings and closings of Athens area eateries, including the sad closing of downtown staple The Mayflower and the opening of Whataburger on Atlanta Highway.

Solving of cold cases

The Banner-Herald reported on the solutions to decades old cold cases in 2023.

After 27 years, UGA Police identified the mother who allegedly fatally stabbed a newborn inside a dormitory. The suspect committed suicide in 2004.

Also last year, we reported on a retired GBI agent in north Georgia who helped solve 50-year-old murders linked to the Dixie Mafia.

Racetrac shooting death trial

Banner-Herald veteran reporter Wayne Ford attended nearly every day of the trial in October of former UGA football player Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, 24, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Crumpton was charged in the attempted robbery in March 2021 of the Racetrac convenience store in Oconee County that resulted in the shooting death of clerk Elijah Wood. He was found guilty.

Donnie Fetter is the editor of the Athens Banner-Herald.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Banner-Herald stories from 2023 that made a difference in the community