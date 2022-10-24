Athens boy, 13, shot in the head by 3-year-old who found gun in their home, police say

A 13-year-old Athens boy remained hospitalized Monday after he was shot by a child who found a firearm in the home, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The teen was shot in the head by a 3-year-old boy who somehow acquired the loaded gun, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday in a duplex apartment on Essex Court, a cul-de-sac off Gaines School Road, according to police. The wound is serious, police said.

Teen shooting: Police: 2 Athens teens in gunfight, one dies, one wounded

Gun issues: Gunning for voters on gun issues, Georgia election candidates talk of safe communities

The 13-year-old is the uncle of the younger child and both resided at the location, according to Barnett.

There was at least one adult in the home when the shooting occurred, Barnett said.

Barnett did not know the caliber of the handgun, or to whom it belonged, and “particularly how it came into the hand of the juvenile,” but he said those details are still under investigation.

Several 911 calls came in after the shooting, Barnett said, adding that investigators have not yet released the names of those involved.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: 13-year-old boy shot by child who found loaded gun in Athens home