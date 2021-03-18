Athens chase ends with shooting in Tennessee
Mar. 17—A high-speed chase through Athens ended with an officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County, Tennessee, according to authorities.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the chase began with a call to the department about a vehicle stolen during a Huntsville home invasion. The vehicle's owner was able to track the blue GMC truck to Athens and alerted APD to its location.
However, when officers arrived, the suspect took off in the vehicle, leading APD through city neighborhoods at varying speeds before heading north and outside the city limits. Johnson said due to the dangers associated with the chase, which at one point took them past an elementary school and at another around the roundabout at Lindsay Lane, officers were repeatedly evaluating their speeds and other factors.
"I pulled our guys back when we got north on Elkton Road," Johnson said. "Basically, because we had a couple (Limestone County Sheriff's Office) units. We stayed with them a little ways in case they needed assistance, but they know the roads a lot better, so I thought it safer to have them lead on it."
APD remained on alert in case the suspect returned, but he instead continued into Tennessee, at some point abandoning the truck. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it was in Marshall County that law enforcement next tried to stop the suspect, who was by then driving a side-by-side utility task vehicle.
"Marshall County deputies, joined by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and deputies with the Giles County Sheriff's Office, pursued the vehicle, and the driver continued into Lincoln County," TBI said in a statement Tuesday. "Lincoln County deputies then engaged in the pursuit."
The suspect wrecked the UTV in the 300 block of Boonshill Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee, and ran behind a nearby home, according to TBI. Officers reported he pulled a gun, which is when a Lincoln County deputy fired at the suspect, striking him.
"He was transported to a Nashville area hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury," TBI said. "No officers were injured during the incident."
The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Jaylin Edward Jordan of Athens. Records show Jordan has been arrested multiple times over the last few years, mostly for theft or breaking and entering into vehicles. In 2018, he was involved in a six-hour standoff with APD after being identified as the suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins at Limestone County Career Technical Center, which led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle from Decatur.