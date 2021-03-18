Athens chase ends with shooting in Tennessee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Barnett, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 17—A high-speed chase through Athens ended with an officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County, Tennessee, according to authorities.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the chase began with a call to the department about a vehicle stolen during a Huntsville home invasion. The vehicle's owner was able to track the blue GMC truck to Athens and alerted APD to its location.

However, when officers arrived, the suspect took off in the vehicle, leading APD through city neighborhoods at varying speeds before heading north and outside the city limits. Johnson said due to the dangers associated with the chase, which at one point took them past an elementary school and at another around the roundabout at Lindsay Lane, officers were repeatedly evaluating their speeds and other factors.

"I pulled our guys back when we got north on Elkton Road," Johnson said. "Basically, because we had a couple (Limestone County Sheriff's Office) units. We stayed with them a little ways in case they needed assistance, but they know the roads a lot better, so I thought it safer to have them lead on it."

APD remained on alert in case the suspect returned, but he instead continued into Tennessee, at some point abandoning the truck. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it was in Marshall County that law enforcement next tried to stop the suspect, who was by then driving a side-by-side utility task vehicle.

"Marshall County deputies, joined by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and deputies with the Giles County Sheriff's Office, pursued the vehicle, and the driver continued into Lincoln County," TBI said in a statement Tuesday. "Lincoln County deputies then engaged in the pursuit."

The suspect wrecked the UTV in the 300 block of Boonshill Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee, and ran behind a nearby home, according to TBI. Officers reported he pulled a gun, which is when a Lincoln County deputy fired at the suspect, striking him.

"He was transported to a Nashville area hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury," TBI said. "No officers were injured during the incident."

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Jaylin Edward Jordan of Athens. Records show Jordan has been arrested multiple times over the last few years, mostly for theft or breaking and entering into vehicles. In 2018, he was involved in a six-hour standoff with APD after being identified as the suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins at Limestone County Career Technical Center, which led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle from Decatur.

Recommended Stories

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee hold hearing on Equality Act

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Biden believes Putin is a 'killer' and says he'll 'pay a price' for attacking dissidents and trying to meddle in the 2020 race

    The US intelligence community released a report this week finding that Putin directed a covert campaign aimed at "denigrating" Biden's candidacy.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated

    Many pro-Trump Republicans have expressed reluctance to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Kim Jong Un’s Kid Sister Warns Biden Not to Make ‘a Stink’ With South Korean Exercise Drills

    JORGE SILVA/AFP via Getty ImagesIn a 915-word statement, Kim Jong Un’s powerful little sister Kim Yo Jong has offered a chilling warning to the U.S. over computer-based drills being conducted by American and South Korean forces this week.“We wait to take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land,” she said on Tuesday, evoking the stench of gunpowder and the vague threat of war. “If [the U.S.] wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”The warning comes as a calculated attempt to drive a wedge between the U.S. and South Korea while American officials lobby for support against the North in Tokyo and Seoul.Kim Yo Jong, who often voices North Korea’s toughest rhetoric on behalf of her brother, sought to intimidate South Korean President Moon Jae-in by threatening to abrogate the deal they reached in April 2018, in which they agreed to quash military tensions and honor a buffer zone between the two Koreas on land and sea.Kim Yo Jong Steals the Spotlight at Big Brother’s CoronationAs likely the second most influential leader in North Korea, Yo Jong focused her attack on annual joint exercises by U.S. and South Korean forces. “They dared to send us a serious challenge,” she said. In her statement, which was broadcast in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, Yo Jong warned of “the consequences to be entailed by the war drill.”South Korea has pleaded with North Korea to see the war games as harmless, describing them as mere “command post exercises” conducted on computers.None of the 28,500 U.S. troops are engaging in “field exercises” involving movements of large numbers of troops, supported by fighter planes and warships off shore, on vast stretches of land below the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas. Such large-scale maneuvers were last conducted with South Koreans four years ago before then-President Donald Trump agreed to cancel them at his June 2018 summit with Jong Un in Singapore.Moon was conspicuously silent on the implications of the exercises and Kim Yo Jong’s statement, leaving it to South Korea Defense Minister Suh Wook to call the criticism “regrettable.” The South, he warned, was “prepared against any type of contingency” against North Korean “provocations.”In fact, Yo Jong carefully avoided any sign that North Korea was ready to translate words into open conflict as her brother remained focused on economic problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. and UN sanctions.Rather, her remarks were clearly intended to persuade South Koreans of the danger of the U.S.-South Korean alliance and the bleak prospects for North-South dialogue that Moon is desperately seeking as his popularity dwindles.The South Koreans “should realize that they have chosen a wrong deed of crossing the ‘red line’ by themselves,” she said. “Their idea of seeking confrontation with the compatriots in the north and hostile behavior toward the latter, which festered to be a chronic disease, have reached an incurable state.”Under the circumstances, “We have nothing to talk with them,” she said. “War drill and hostility can never go with dialogue and cooperation.”David Maxwell, a retired U.S. army special forces colonel who served five tours in South Korea, said “the most obvious point of this message is simply to drive a wedge” between the U.S. and South Korea. “The timing is perfect”–just as the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, arrive in Seoul on their first visits to the region in those roles.By issuing the statement under her own name, Yo Jong has affirmed her powerful role in the country, despite the fact that she is not a formal member of the politburo of the Workers’ Party, over which her brother reigns supreme as general secretary. KCNA identified her as vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, for which she controls the party’s omnipotent organization and guidance department with tentacles throughout the regime and the country.The statement “serves to reinforce Yo Jong's legitimacy as a senior member of the Kim Family regime,” said Maxwell, and “could contribute to the legitimacy of eventual succession should something happen” to big brother.Michael Madden, who specializes in the ins and outs of North Korean leadership, sees “her role as the gatekeeper for Jong Un” as “intact” despite her exclusion from the politburo. Her exclusion “does not necessarily portend her complete absence from this powerful organization,” he wrote in 38 North, an authoritative review of events in North Korea. “Even though she lacks the alternate member credential,” he said, she remains within the regime’s “formal hierarchy.”Yo Jong heaped derision on South Korea while paying scant attention to the Americans. “Accustomed to paying lip-service,” South Korean authorities “are billing the drill as an ‘annual ' and ‘defensive’ computer-based simulation drills,” she said, adding that it was “ridiculous, impudent and stupid” for them to call on the North to exercise “flexible judgment” and “understanding”–two words that South Korean officials have been using to appease the North.Without mentioning Moon or anyone else by name, she said that “they were all born with stupidity and have become the dumb and deaf bereft of judgment as they always sit on the fence.”Curiously, Yo Jong was downright circumspect in her remarks about the role of the U.S. under President Joe Biden, whose election was barely noted in North Korean media. Like Moon, Biden was left unmentioned.“Whatever and however the south (sic) Korean authorities may do in the future under their master's instructions, those warm spring days three years ago, which they desire so much, won't come easily again,” she added, in reference to the agreement signed by Moon and Jong Un in April 2018 when Kim stepped across the North-South line at Panmunjom.The statement served as a fitting prelude to Wednesday talks in Seoul at which Blinken and Austin will be meeting their South Korean counterparts, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh. The visit will also mark the signing of the deal under which the South has agreed to raise its contribution to U.S. forces and bases here by $1.04 billion, up by nearly 13.9 percent, after Trump had disrupted the alliance by demanding the South pay $5 billion.Blinken and Austin face obstacles, though, in the form of President Moon’s pursuit of dialog with the North. He has discouraged intense exercises that U.S. commanders see as vital to keep forces ready “to fight tonight.'' That's a slogan rarely heard these days while the U.S. has warned of mounting dangers from North Korea and stuck to U.S. demands for the North to give up its nuclear program.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk

    The European Union’s drug regulator insisted Tuesday that there is “no indication” the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots as governments around the world faced the grimmest of dilemmas: push on with a vaccine known to save lives or suspend its use over reports of clotting in some recipients. The European Medicines Agency urged governments not to halt use of the vaccine at a time when the pandemic is still taking thousands of lives each day. “We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of the side effects,” said Emer Cooke, the head of the agency.

  • Germany's AstraZeneca move could stymie recovery, economists say

    Germany's decision to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine could delay progress in reaching herd immunity and postpone a much-hoped for easing of lockdown measures needed for a robust recovery in the second quarter, economists said on Tuesday. Health Minister Jens Spahn described Monday's move on the AstraZeneca shot as a precaution, making Germany the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in some recipients. The government's decision was based on a recommendation from the politically independent Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's authority in charge of vaccines, following newly registered cases of a very rare cerebral vein thrombosis, including three deaths.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Voldemort actor says the backlash J.K. Rowling received for being transphobic is 'disturbing'

    Ralph Fiennes says he cannot "understand the vitriol" directed at J.K. Rowling: "I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational."

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.