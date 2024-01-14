Athens City Council sets several public hearings for Feb. 12 meeting

Jan. 13—The Athens City Council conducted and approved the following items of business at its regular meeting held Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Public hearings

—Public hearing related to a proposed ordinance amending the City of Athens Zoning Ordinance changing time for applications to be submitted prior to being considered from 21 days to 26 days. Ordinance amending the ordinance passed.

—Public hearing relating to a proposed resolution to amend an existing master development plan in relation to a substantial change in the mixture of land uses for Anderson Farms Subdivision., comprised on +/- 133.5 acres and located directly west of Lindsay Lane South and directly east of I65, zoned C-PUD (Conventional Planned Unit Development District) within the corporate limits of the city of Athens. Resolution was entered but no action taken.

—Public hearing relating to a proposed ordinance to rezone +/- 2.4 acres located at 17915 West Elm Street from EST (Estate Residential and Agricultural District) to B-1 (Neighborhood Business District) within the corporate limits of Athens. Ordinance was passed.

—Public hearing relating to a proposed ordinance to rezone +/- 12.6 acres located approximately 400' south of Commercial Drive and directly west of Jefferson Street South, from B-2 (General Business District) to R-2 (Multiple Family Residential District) and to adopt the associated master development plan within the corporate limits of Athens. Ordinance was passed.

Consent calendar

—Reappoint Teresa Brown to the Houston Memorial Library Board of Directors for a four year term expiring on Jan. 11, 2028.

—Set a public hearing for the regular meeting on Feb. 12, 2024, to consider the request of The Healthcare Authority of the city of Huntsville to zone +/- 117.23 acres of property located directly west of US Hwy 31 South and approximately 850' north of Huntsville Brownsferry Road to INST (Institutional District).

—Set a public hearing for the regular meeting on Feb. 12, 2024, to consider the request of the Planning and Zoning Department for various proposed amendments to Section 6.8 of the Zoning Ordinance.

—Set a public hearing for the regular meeting on Feb. 12, 2024, to consider the request of the Planning and Zoning Department for various proposed ordinances concerning Sections 6.1.9. A (5) and 6.1.9. A (8) of the Zoning Ordinance.

—Set a public hearing for the regular meeting on Feb. 12, 2024, to consider the request of Ben Mc Pherson to rezone +/- 0.84 acres located directly north of Elm Street West and approximately 825' west of Edgewood Road, from EST (Estate Residential and Agricultural District) to INST (Institutional District).

—Approve the purchase of a 2012 Dodge crew cab flatbed truck from the Alabama Department of Transportation surplus for the Street Department.

—Approve the purchase of a 2018 Ford crew cab pickup from the Alabama Department of Transportation surplus for the Street Department.

—Approve travel/education expenses for personnel of the Water Services Department.

Regular meeting

—Enter into an agreement with the state of Alabama, acting by and through the Alabama Department of Transportation, relating to a project for the sidewalk along the western side of US Hwy 31 from Elm Street (SR-99) to Juniper Circle with a pedestrian bridge over Swan Creek.

—Approve the striping of various streets through the existing bituminous paving contract with Grayson Carter and Sons.

—Ordinance abandoning/vacating utility and drainage easements on real property owned by Magnum Portfolio, LLC and Dutch Oil Company.

—Ordinance amending Section 2-32 of the city code concerning mayoral approval of certain contracts and litigation.