Athens-Clarke Commissioner Ovita Thornton faces 2nd DUI charge

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Ovita Thornton is facing her second drunk driving charge in less than two months.

Athens-Clarke police charged Thornton, 71, with DUI and failing to yield following a mishap that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at North Lumpkin and Doughterty streets.

Thornton was booked hours later in the Athens-Clarke County Jail at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday then released from jail Friday morning on a $3,450 bond.

Ovita Thornton

In February, Thornton was charged with DUI following a wreck on West Hancock Avenue, where police said she crashed into a utility pole.

Thornton has represented District 9 on the commission since January 2019 and presided over the April meeting as mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor Kelly Girtz.

In an unusual case, a police officer was dispatched to the location after witnesses reported a woman in a Hyundai Sonata struck a curb and a woman was inside “passed out behind the wheel.”

The officer spoke with Thornton, who explained she was traveling on East Doughterty Street and could not see the yellow triangle curbing at a bank parking lot and she hit it while trying to pull into the parking lot. The airbag was deployed from the steering wheel, police said.

Thornton denied being injured and denied drinking any alcohol. The officer noted that he did not smell any alcohol while conversing with her or see any signs of intoxicants inside the vehicle. She declined an accident report and said she would call a family member for assistance, according to the report.

The officer left, but his supervisor told him to return to the scene “to double-check on Ovita.”

When the officer returned, Thornton was driving the vehicle and he made a traffic stop.

The officer reported that “she was a little unable to keep her balance, once I asked her to step out of the vehicle.”

Thornton still denied drinking, but she agreed to sobriety testing. The officer wrote that she could not keep her balance, missed the heel-to-toe test, and was swaying.

When advised she was to be arrested for DUI, Thornton refused to be placed in handcuffs and transported to jail, according to the report.

But officers continued to explain procedures, whereupon she entered the patrol unit and was first taken to a local hospital for a blood test before going to jail.

