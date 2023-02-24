Athens-Clarke Commissioner Ovita Thornton faces DUI charge after crash

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Ovita Thornton faces a drunk driving charge after police said she wrecked her car on West Hancock Avenue on Monday.

Thornton, who has represented District 9 since January 2019, was apparently not injured in the crash, which was reported at 6:37 p.m., according to Athens-Clarke police.

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Ovita Thornton faces a DUI charge following a wreck in Athens on Monday evening.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Wednesday that Thornton was traveling east on Hancock when her Hyundai Sonata left the road, struck a curb and crashed into a utility pole near the North Harris Street intersection.

“As a result of the crash and investigation, Thornton was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol,” Barnett said.

The crash incident report released on Friday reports that two women in a vehicle behind Thornton's car witnessed the crash and called 911. After the crash witnesses reported the car drove back onto the roadway and turned onto Harris Street where it stopped. The alcohol level documented by police has not been released.

However, police re

Oconee Blotter: Muffin delivery by drone takes bad turn after crash landing

Thornton, 70, was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 8:03 p.m. and released about three hours later on a $1,850 bond, according to jail records.

Thornton could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.

Thornton is the second commissioner arrested for DUI in the past two years. In 2021, District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport was arrested on a DUI charge.

His case was resolved in court and he was sentenced to a year on probation and a $725 fine.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police charge ACC Commissioner Ovita Thornton with DUI after wreck