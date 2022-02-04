Athens-Clarke Commissioner Patrick Davenport sentenced after pleading guilty in DUI case

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Patrick J. Davenport will perform 40 hours of community service as part of his sentence after he recently pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Athens-Clarke County State Court Judge Charles Auslander also sentenced Davenport on Jan. 25 to 12 months on probation, a $725 fine and ordered him to attend a DUI risk-reduction program.

Patrick Davenport

Davenport was arrested in September 2021 on College Station Road, where an Athens-Clarke police officer responded to a report from a person who reported seeing a GMC SUV with two flat tires and what appeared to be an intoxicated driver.

Davenport was charged with DUI after he failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of 0.216%. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Davenport is up for re-election later this year in his District 1 seat.

As part of his probation, Davenport has been ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol and must submit to random drug testing.

More: Athens-Clarke commissioner Patrick Davenport arrested early Saturday

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke commissioner sentenced after pleading guilty in DUI case