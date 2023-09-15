Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz involved in minor car accident

FILE - Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz with the ACC Dems in the Athens Pride Parade in downtown Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Girtz recently was involved in a minor parking lot vehicle accident.

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz recently came under fire by a local group that said he committed “the crime of hit and run” in a parking lot of a convenience store on Prince Avenue.

Athens Alliance Coalition posted on its website a video showing Girtz leaving J’s Bottle Shop on Aug. 25 with a package, getting inside his car, backing up and driving off.

A woman who had stopped at a nearby gas pump is seen walking to the front of her car after it had apparently been scuffed as Girtz backed up, but the video does not clearly show any damage.

Athens-Clarke police wrote a private property accident report identifying Girtz and the Monroe woman as the drivers involved.

Contacted Friday, Girtz said he left the store without any incident occurring of which he was aware.

“A couple of hours later an officer came (to his home) and said a woman thought you made contact with her car. I had no idea,” he said.

Girtz said he made sure the officer had his insurance information in the event there is any damage.

No charges were filed and police said that private property accidents are typically handled by the drivers or their insurance companies.

Girtz had little to say about the social media claims that he fled the scene.

"When you're a public figure that's kind of what you open yourself up to," he said.

