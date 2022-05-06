Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz's budget includes pay increase for government workers

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz's proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes a pay hike for government employees and also projects an increase in property tax collections.

Girtz's spending plan was introduced April 29, but is not final, as it could change in the coming weeks after a series of public hearings and budget review meetings ahead of its final adoption on June 7.

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz answers questions during a mayoral candidate forum hosted by Historic Athens on Monday, April 11, 2022. Girtz recently introduced his proposed budget for next year.

More: ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz talks successes, challenges, goals in State of Community address

The recommended budget totals $166 million, an increase of nearly $18 million from last year.

Girtz is proposing trimming the millage rate — a fractional multiplier applied to the value of a given piece of property to arrive at a tax bill — by 0.5 mills to a rate of 13.20 mills.

Despite the cut in the property tax rate, the proposed budget shows that Athens-Clarke would be on track to have 52% of its general fund come from property taxes, an increase from previous years.

Even with a decrease in the millage rate, with Girtz's proposed rate, the local government would still collect $9.4 million more than last year in property taxes. As this could be due to increases in property values, individual homeowners still may not see a decrease in their property taxes.

The recommended budget estimates that nearly $83 million in revenue will be collected from property taxes — a 13% increase from last year’s nearly $73.5 million.

The recommended budget would see housing and development receive the largest increase in funding with a 37% boost, or $1.4 million.

But in terms of actual dollar amount, the area of “general government” would see the largest funding increase at $6.5 million. This covers areas such as the mayor and commission, manager’s office, tax assessors, board of elections and other general government administration.

Employee pay is set to increase again in different areas, including via a 7% pay increase, and an opportunity for an up to 2% pay increase for non-public safety employees based on performance.

Story continues

Another $2.4 million would go to public safety employees because of a step plan implemented in Fiscal Year 2021. That plan outlined a gradual way for public safety salaries to increase in the following years after it was established.

A large bulk of those funds — totaling $1.8 million — would be used for 6% raises. Some of these funds will also go toward lateral transfers, which will give officers the ability to change positions to another at the same level, rather than being promoted.

Three public hearings on the proposed budget are scheduled:

Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at 120 West Dougherty St.

Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 301 College Ave.

Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 301 College Ave.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz proposes government pay hike in budget plan