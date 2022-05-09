Athens-Clarke mayoral candidate Fred Moorman charged with public indecency at Georgia beach

Athens-Clarke mayoral candidate William “Fred” Moorman was arrested Saturday by the Glynn County Police Department.

Moorman, 64, was charged with public indecency on May 7, just weeks before election day in Athens where he is running for mayor. He was released on a $1,256 bond the same day, according to jail records.

The Glynn County Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries for an incident report, but Moorman confirmed the charges. He said that he is currently on vacation at St. Simons Beach at a vacation home.

On Saturday, he said he went to sunbathe in a “secluded area of the beach" and decided to “uncover my buttocks” and someone reported him to the police, who then arrested and charged him.

Moorman compared his act to women on the beach in small thong bathing suits, which he said covers very little.

“They're able to walk around with small coverings ...,” said Moorman. “And I think to treat a man as they did treat me, I think, is a bit preposterous and unnecessary.”

When asked about his mayoral run, Moorman said this is an “untimely situation” and that he does not think that what he did was unlawful.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Fred Moorman, Athens mayoral candidate, charged with public indecency