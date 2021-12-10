Athens-Clarke police charge 6 suspects believed to be involved in gang activity

Athens-Clarke police have rounded up six suspects allegedly involved with street gangs in the Athens area, police announced Friday.

The investigation is not part of the joint federal and state probe that in November led to the arrest of 13 men, most associated with the 1831 Piru gang. Most of the latest suspects face gun and drug charges.

Police declined to say what gang or gangs they believe the six suspects were involved with.

“We’re not releasing details about the specific gang affiliation,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Friday.

The current investigation, which also included assistance from the FBI and Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, targeted local gang activity, according to Barnett.

Those arrested were not charged under the gang act, rather, they face charges for various crimes in the area, Barnett said.

Four firearms and property from several recent burglaries were seized during the investigation, he said. One arrest was made on Dec. 3 and the others on Thursday.

Kendrick Jackson, 18, of Athens was charged with prowling and carrying a weapon without a license; Markeith Martin, 19, was charged with burglary; Xavier Mitchell, 20, was charged with giving false information; Alijah Nelson, 18, was arrested on a warrant out of Oglethorpe County; Trayvon Shields, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana and Davion Mitchell was charged with carrying a weapon without a license.

Mitchell was also out of jail on bond on charges of street gang terrorism, possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police arrest 6 men suspected of gang activity