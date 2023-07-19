Athens-Clarke police gang unit honored by Georgia Gang Investigators Association

In 2021, officers engaged in Operation Tourniquet are shown gathering outside Georgia Square Mall, where they organized to arrest numerous gang members.

The gang unit for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department was recognized recently in Athens during a convention of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association held at the Classic Center.

The department’s gang unit along with the gang units with the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation all shared in the “Regional Investigator of the Year” award.

The award was presented for work performed under Operation Tourniquet, an undercover operation that focused on the distribution of fentanyl and other drugs by gang members in the Athens area.

The operation culminated in 2021 with the arrests of 13 suspects, along with the seizure of 60 firearms, more than $1 million in cash, and various drugs including cocaine and heroin with a street value of more than $800,000.

At the time, police said the investigation had targeted “high-level” gang members involved in the drug trade.

Middle District U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary also attended a news conference in Athens to announce the arrests.

The Gang Investigators Association was formed in 1998 and now has more than 500 members from law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police gang unit receives award at state convention