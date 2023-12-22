Athens-Clarke police investigate fatal pedestrian death on Atlanta Highway

Athens-Clarke police and the coroner’s office are looking for information on a woman who was killed Wednesday after she was hit by a vehicle on Atlanta Highway.

The woman was identified as Cleo Catherine Wallace, 44, but authorities cannot locate a residence for the woman.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Friday that she once had an residence in Stonehenge subdivision, which is close to where she was killed. She also once lived in Bethlehem and her relatives were located in Toledo, Ohio, according to the coroner.

However, investigators do not know if she was currently homeless or had another residence.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the 4700 block of Atlanta Highway, police said.

An Athens-Clarke police officer arrived and provided first aid to the woman, who was lying in the highway, but she died from her injuries, police reported.

More: Con man convinces employee to break into Athens store's safe and hand over $8,000 to stranger

Police said Wallace was walking east in the left lane when she was hit by a 1999 Honda Passport, driven by a 20-year-old man.

Police also would like to speak to the driver of a white pickup that was seen in the area and had passed the woman before she was hit.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Schulte at robert.schulte@accgov.com or call 762-400-7093.

Anyone with information on Wallace may also call the coroner’s office at (706) 614-0361.

The crash is the 19th fatal vehicular crash in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police seek information on woman killed on Atlanta Highway in Athens