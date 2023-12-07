Athens-Clarke police investigating 'chokehold' complaint by student against teacher

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a complaint from a Coile Middle School student who has alleged he was put in a chokehold by a teacher in his classroom

A report was made on the incident when it occurred on Nov. 30, but the report was still being withheld by police on Thursday for undisclosed reasons.

The 13-year-old student told a WSB-TV news reporter this week that the assault occurred during his algebra class during an argument he was having with another classmate. He said the teacher wrapped his arms around his neck.

“I was like I couldn’t breathe. I started seeing black dots and stuff. I told him I couldn’t breathe. He didn’t do anything. He got tighter and tighter,” the student told the station.

The school district reported the teacher has been placed on leave while it investigates the complaint.

Police spokesman Geoff Gilland said Thursday that detectives are following up “with all parties involved.”

