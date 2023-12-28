Athens-Clarke police prepare for a New Year's Eve checkpoint

Police stop vehicles in July during a checkpoint where numerous motor vehicle violations were discovered. Another is planned for Sunday on New Year's Eve.

Athens-Clarke police are preparing for a vehicle checkpoint for Sunday, New Year’s Eve, and the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“As a new year begins, we hope drivers will resolve to slow down, focus on driving, and not drive while impaired,” police Sgt. Vincent Schill said in a news release.

Police conducted a similar checkpoint on July 21, but that one was conducted in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Piedmont Area Traffic Enforcement Network and included 29 officers from several agencies participating.

That checkpoint was planned for four hours, but was cut to only 35 minutes due to heavy rain.

However, those officers working the checkpoint at the Athens Perimeter at Oconee Street intersection stopped 158 vehicles and issued numerous vehicle citations ranging from child-restraint violations, drunk driving and felony possession of a firearm.

Schill said Wednesday that police may work with one other agency in the upcoming checkpoint, but the time extent of the checkpoint will be longer than four hours.

Though police declined to say where the checkpoint will be stationed, checkpoints are normally arranged on heavily traveled corridors.

During the checkpoint, police will be also checking for seatbelt use and properly installed car seats for children.

Police said that after the checkpoint, they will compile and release data on the results.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police prepare for New Year's Eve checkpoint