Athens-Clarke police rescue girl and arrest her suspected Alabama kidnapper

Athens-Clarke police were able to locate and rescue a girl Thursday who was reported kidnapped by a man in Alabama hours earlier.

The 12-year-old girl was the subject of an Amber Alert issued by the Enterprise Police Department in Alabama on Thursday morning.

Athens-Clarke police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Friday that Enterprise police contacted police here to say they had been tracking the suspect and the girl.

“They were tracking them — I don’t know how — but they notified us they were in Athens, but they weren’t able to get a specific location,” he said. “Our officers began searching everywhere — every hotel, every side street and ended up locating the suspect’s vehicle at 235 Sycamore Drive."

The girl was rescued and the suspect, Alvaro Salvador, 21, of Enterprise was arrested on a kidnapping charge and taken to the Athens-Clarke County Jail, where he remained Friday without bond.

Enterprise police also identified Salvador as Alvaro Cucul and his vehicle as a 2017 GMC Acadia.

Enterprise police did not return a call for comment Friday, but posted on their Facebook that “We would like to thank the Athens police department and all of our law enforcement partners who aided our detectives in this investigation.”

