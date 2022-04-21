Athens-Clarke police seek to ID man caught on camera brutalizing dog in yard

Athens-Clarke police are attempting to identify a man caught on video violently assaulting a dog he is leading on a leash.

The incident was captured on a camera at a house in the 100 block of Lavender Road on April 13. Police released the report Thursday.

The officer reported the video provides enough evidence to charge the man with felony aggravated animal cruelty.

The video has been circulating on social media for several days, but so far, the suspect has not been identified, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

The Ring camera video was provided to police by a person it was shared with.

The officer reported the video shows a man wearing all black clothing walking in a yard and dragging the dog, then he “hits the dog in the head so hard that the strike can easily be heard in the video.”

The dog appears unconscious and the man then kicks it as the dog lies on the ground, according to the report.

The man then drags the dog by its leash across the yard and when the dog attempts to get up, the man hits the dog again, leaving the dog motionless in the grass, police said.

The man then picks up the dog and walks away with the officer reporting it is unknown if the dog was alive or dead.

The scene of the crime is near Jefferson Road and the officer determined the suspect does not live at the house where the camera is located.

The officer reported he walked through the neighborhood, but did not locate the dog or suspect.

The man who owns the camera told WSB-TV that he posted the video hoping someone would recognize the man.

“He needs counseling. He doesn’t need to have an animal,” he told WSB-TV.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s tip line at (706) 705-4775.

