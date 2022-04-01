Athens-Clarke police seek public's help in search for man missing since Tuesday night

Athens-Clarke police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing from his home since Tuesday night.

Seth Stephen Evans, 27, was last seen shortly after 9 p.m. at a local home improvement store, police said.

Evans did not report for work at a local rental company, and on Wednesday his job supervisor along with Evans' girlfriend and several other friends went to his home on University Circle, according to the report.

A surveillance photo showing Seth Stephen Evans on the evening of his disappearance March 29.

Police were called that evening and a missing person’s report was filed after the friends discovered that Evans was not at home and his vehicle, a Ford Expedition, was still at the location.

The girlfriend reported to police she received a message from him about 8:50 p.m. the night he disappeared.

While investigating Evans’ vehicle, officers found a receipt showing he had purchased 60 pounds of concrete mix at the store where he was shopping when last seen.

Officers conducted a search of the area to Whitehall Road without finding any sign of the missing man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jamie Jones at (762) 400-7389 or Jamie.jones@accgov.com

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police seek public's help in locating missing man