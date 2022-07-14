Athens-Clarke police seeking to identify woman who drove truck containing a dead man

Athens-Clarke police are trying to identify a woman who drove a truck containing a dead man to a location on Oglethorpe Avenue on Tuesday, then walked away.

The pickup contained the body of a 65-year-old Athens man, who appeared to have been dead for most of the day, according to the police report.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson and police both said there appeared to be no harm to the body, but that an autopsy has been ordered to determine how he died. Wilson said the man, who lived on Nellie B Avenue, did have medical problems.

"We can't rule out that it's a drug overdose of some sort," police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Thursday.

As for the woman, Barnett said "she left the scene which causes some suspicion. She is certainly someone we'd like to identify."

Police arrived at the location on the 700 block of Oglethorpe Avenue at 12:18 p.m., but video evidence taken from a camera at a nearby home showed the pickup arrived at the location about an hour earlier at 11:06 a.m.

The truck, which belonged to the deceased man's cousin, was driven by a woman who is seen on the video getting out of the truck then using a white cloth to wipe down the steering wheel and the door handle, presumably in an effort to remove any fingerprints.

The woman was described as Black, wearing a black tank top with the word Puma on it along with black shorts and carrying a brown purse.

Detectives had the pickup towed to the police station to be processed for evidence.

