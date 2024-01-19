Athens-Clarke police send tactical unit to site of gunfire

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a report of gunfire at Hallmark Mobile Home Park in Athens that resulted in the response of a special weapons and tactical unit.

The gunfire erupted about noon Thursday at the mobile home community off Spring Valley Road in east Athens.

Residents called police to report someone was firing guns outside a home, according to police Lt. Jody Thompson.

“When they got there, a burglary in progress went out. It was a few houses down and someone witnessed a kid going into a home carrying a bag of guns. They don’t know if it’s related or not, but given the circumstances they had the SRT (Special Response Team) come out,” Thompson said.

The initial officer arriving at the burglary, reported that the suspect was seen with a duffel bag believed to contain a handgun and rifle used in the previous gunfire. Because there was the high probability of a high-powered rifle being used, the officer reported he asked for the SRT unit, which was approved by his supervising captain.

The 36-year-old resident of the home gave police permission to search his home. Police said that due to the possible presence of guns, a drone was flown through an open window that was shattered by the suspect. This action was followed by the SRT officers entering the home, but they did not locate anyone inside.

The gunfire Thursday occurred just four weeks after an earlier round of gunfire at Hallmark which shattered the quiet of the Christmas Eve holiday.

In that case, police said three homes and four vehicles were damaged by bullets. Suspects were not identified, but at the time police believed that two, maybe three, gunmen were shooting at each other. Police reported they recovered 31 shell casings.

As of Friday afternoon, police had not released how many shell casings were recovered from Thursday’s gunfire crime scene.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police send tactical unit to high-risk burglary call