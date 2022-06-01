Athens-Clarke police: Woman confronted by 2 armed men in carjacking, but escapes unharmed

An Athens woman escaped harm Tuesday night when police said she was confronted by two armed robbers who carjacked her vehicle outside her residential complex in east Athens.

The carjacking occurred about 11:30 p.m. as the 41-year-old woman was seated in her car awaiting a security gate to open at her apartment complex on Scandia Circle, according to Athens-Clarke police.

Two young men approached, both carrying guns, and she reported to police that one of the men pointed a gun at her.

“She exited the vehicle, ran off, and called 911,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Wednesday.

At some point during the night, police recovered the stolen Dodge Challenger that was abandoned along Highland Park Drive, which is also in the Cedar Creek Drive area where the carjacking occurred.

Police are also investigating the shooting of a 29-year-old Athens man at a location along Hawthorne Avenue near the Broad Street intersection.

Police said a pedestrian was at the location at about 11:30 p.m. when an argument apparently occurred due to someone in a vehicle throwing trash on the ground, according to Barnett.

The pedestrian picked up the trash and threw it back into the vehicle, Barnett said.

An argument ensued and as the vehicle drove off, Barnett said someone in the vehicle fired several shots, one striking the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson at (762) 400-7060, and anyone with information on the shooting can contact Sgt. Scott Black at (762) 400-7058.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police: Athens woman confronted by two gunmen in late-night carjacking