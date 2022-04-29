Athens coach, teacher suspended while facing criminal charges involving guns, kids

A soccer coach and physical education teacher remains suspended by the Athens Area School District after police say he left unsecured firearms in the presence of minors.

Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda charged Jacob C. Lezak, 42, of Laurel Hill Road in Smithfield Township, Bradford County, with four counts of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.

Lezak said he agreed to accept the suspension until the case is resolved, and referred questions about the specific charges to his attorney, Kyle Rude of Williamsport.

"I appreciate everybody's support. They are going to get me through this," Lezak said. "It's meant a lot."

According to a criminal complaint filed April 4 with Magisterial District Court in Troy, several children who are members of Lezak's family were accompanied by their mother to the state police barracks March 5 to report an incident.

The family members reported that on Feb. 27, they were outside Lezak's residence with a friend, when Lezak's juvenile son fired a rifle out of a window of the home in their direction and said "catch this," according to the complaint.

The other minors, who were uninjured, then went inside the residence, where they reported seeing several long guns on a table, and also said Lezak's son picked up an unsecured .22-caliber pistol and showed it to them, the complaint stated.

The group reportedly went back outside, where the son fired a shot and then handed the weapon to another in the group, who attempted to fire a round, but it didn't discharge, then reportedly pointed the gun at the son.

From Pennsylvania: Multiple Pennsylvania, New York communities mourn after 5 teens die in Potter County fire

For subscribers: Love, war and chaos. Rochester man and new Ukrainian bride relieved to be back in US

Politics: Here are the candidates for midterm races in the Elmira area

After receiving the complaint, state police interviewed Lezak on March 10 at the Towanda barracks.

Story continues

Lezak told investigators he was pruning apple trees in an orchard at the time of the incident.

He said he remembered seeing the pistol unsecured and asked his son to put it away but that he didn't, according to the criminal complaint.

Lezak also told state police his son had two pellet guns he kept in his room.

Lezak coaches the Athens varsity boys soccer team and was named the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association soccer coach of the year for 2019-20.

Lezak said when he learned of the charges, he discussed the situation with school officials and agreed to a suspension.

Rude didn't return a message seeking comment.

Athens Superintendent Craig Stage referred questions to the school district's attorney, Pat Barrett, who said district policy prohibits publicly discussing personnel matters.

Attempts to reach school board leaders were unsuccessful.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 11 in front of District Justice Jonathan Wilcox in Troy.

The maximum penalty for a conviction on a charge of recklessly endangering another person is two years in jail and $5,000 in fines for each count, according to Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Athens soccer coach, teacher Jake Lezak suspended while facing charges