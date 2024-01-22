The Athens crime rate was down in 2023, police say. A look at crimes with the biggest changes

Athens-Clarke police announced this week that the city's overall crime rate was down in 2023 when compared to 2022.

The crime rate took a 2 percent drop, a decrease that Police Chief Jerry Saulters lauded as a result of the dedication of officers and employees in the department.

“The dedication and high productivity of our employees, from the records unit and the detective bureau to the patrol offices and crime prevention officers, continues to raise the profile and reach of our department,” Saulters said in a statement released with the data.

Police measure crime in three separate categories.

In crimes against persons, there were no significant increases, but simple assaults were down by 2.5 percent and assault by intimidation was down by 11.5 percent, according to the report.

In crimes against property, burglaries were down by 31.1 percent, which the department described as a significant decrease. Entering autos was also down by 12.6 percent.

Police: Man charged with putting dead Athens woman's body in trash can

Police: Infant injured in crash with Amazon delivery truck in Athens has died, say police

In crimes against society, which involves many traffic-related offenses and DUI cases, the department noted these type cases saw an upsurge in activity.

The report shows drunk driving cases were up 10.8 percent, public drunkenness was up 112 percent and liquor law violations were up 200 percent.

The major increase in these cases, according to Saulters, show police are “committed to creating safer roadways.”

In a broader look at crime, police said aggravated assaults have decreased by 10 percent since 2021, while burglaries have decreased about 57 percent since 2019.

“At a time when our staffing levels are reduced, we have used our hardworking officers more strategically,” Saulters said in his statement.

‘

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police crime data shows decrease in 2023 from 2022