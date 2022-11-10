Athens detention officer arrested after ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate, sheriff says

A Clarke County detention officer has been arrested after having an ‘inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the sheriff’s office said.

Karen Amaya turned herself in to the Athens-Clarke County Jail around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined that Amaya violated her Oath of Office. As a result, officials charged Amaya with violation of oath of office and fired her.

“The Sheriff’s Office has a sworn duty to uphold the law. The trust of the public we serve is critical to that mission. I will not tolerate conduct that damages that trust,” Sheriff John Q. Williams said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Amaya was hired on March 9, 2021, as a detention officer and received her certification as a jailer on April 22, 2022, deputies said.

Amaya was placed on administrative leave as of Oct. 12 and was fired on Monday, according to deputies.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: