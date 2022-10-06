Athens gang members facing 51 charges in first indictments from Attorney General’s task force

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s newly formed Gang Prosecution Unit has made its first three indictments on two gang members.

Carr announced on Wednesday that Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman, both members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods criminal street gang, were indicted on 51 drug, gun and gang charges.

The 1-8 Trey Bloods are based out of the Bronx in New York.

Harvey and Wiseman are also charged with violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The first indictment stems from an undisclosed incident in March 2022.

It charges Harvey with eight counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and four counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer. Wiseman faces 12 counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The second indictment pertains only to Wiseman from a May 2022 incident.

It charges him with:

Six counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute

One count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

One count of obstruction of an officer

The third indictment only references Harvey and an incident from July 2022.

It charges him with:

Six counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

One count of aggravated assault

One count of criminal damage to property

One count of interference with government property

One count of possession of firearm by first offender probation

One count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony

“These indictments are a direct result of our strong partnerships with local and state law enforcement, who want to ensure that the cases they investigate are pursued vigorously in court,” said Carr. “Wherever criminal street gangs are operating, Georgians want to know that the cavalry is coming. That is exactly what we are doing with our new Gang Prosecution Unit, and we are proud to be in this fight to keep all Georgians safe.”

The Gang Prosecution Unit was established in July 2022.

