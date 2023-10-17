Athens lawyer ready to challenge for District Attorney's office in 2024

Two weeks ago, Kalki Yalamanchili announced in front of the Clarke County Courthouse that he would run for district attorney of the Western Circuit in the 2024 election.

Since that day, Yalamanchili said on Monday that his first effort at seeking public office has garnered “an overwhelming positive reaction.”

“I’ve had messages going all the way back to people I interned for over a decade ago in law school,” said Yalamanchili, who is a former assistant DA in the Western Circuit, where he prosecuted a wide range of major felonies from homicides to large-scale drug cases.

He plans to seek the office as a non-partisan candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Yalamanchili said he chose this path because that is how he believes the DA should conduct the office.

“There is nothing partisan about protecting our community, keeping our family and friends safe and seeking justice for victims by holding violent offenders accountable,” he said.

On the day he announced and again Monday, he took a strong stance against the way District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez is conducting the office in her first term, where she has been battling staffing shortages and complaints from crime victims.

“We have seen what happens when you have a district attorney that used the office primarily as a political position and failed – as Mrs. Gonzalez has – to execute the court duties of the district attorney,” he said.

One of Gonzalez’s platforms when she ran for office was that she would not seek the death penalty.

Yalamanchili disagrees with her position.

“I don’t think a district attorney should ever make a categorical statement about how they will utilize the tools available to them as a prosecutor. I would not rule out seeking the death penalty, but it is a case-by-case determination,” he said.

Yalamanchili noted that Gonzalez has difficulties recruiting and retaining seasoned attorneys, nor can she keep young attorneys who need guidance from a mentor.

“The best job that you can have as an attorney is to be prosecutor,” he said. “Because you get to do what you think is the right thing. That’s not always the case when you are an attorney and have to follow what your client wishes.”

When Gonzalez was elected to the office, she defeated a Democrat candidate in the primary and in the General Election she defeated James Chafin, who also ran as a non-partisan candidate. Gonzalez has not announced her intentions for 2024, nor have any potential Democrat or Republicans candidates announced as of Monday afternoon.

Yalamachili is well known in legal circles in Clarke and Oconee counties, which makes up the Western Circuit. He and his wife, Caitlin, and their two sons reside in Oconee County. He is president-elect of the Rotary Club of Athens and is a past president of the Western Circuit Bar Association and a board member for SANE Inc., the latter which assists women and children in sexual assault cases.

More: GBI continues probe of shooting that followed chase in Oconee County

He also teaches a class at the University of Georgia Law School, and prior to working in the Western Circuit DA's office, he was an assistant in the solicitor’s office in Cobb County.

Yalamachili said his parents immigrated to the U.S. from India after completing their medical education.

“They wanted to go to a place where they could provide their children with better opportunities than they had – a place grounded in the rule of law and a commitment to justice for all,” he said.

Yalamachili said his parents have told his children “how incredibly lucky we are to have been born in this country and have the opportunities we have.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens lawyer announces intent to seek district attorney's office