Athens-Limestone Children's Advocacy Center receives grant

Dec. 22—The Athens-Limestone Children's Advocacy Center received a federally funded $225,600 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs this month that will help fund services for victims of child abuse.

Becky Bentley, executive director of the center, said they provide forensic interviews, free counseling, victim advocacy and they have a non-offender caregiver group. The center's services include "anything related to if a child's possibly been abused — physically, sexually, neglect — or a witness to crime," she said.

The center, Bentley said, works with law enforcement, the Department of Human Resources, the District Attorney's Office, and other agencies involved in cases of possible abuse. This is to make sure the offender is prosecuted, if there's a crime, and that the child and the child's family get the services they need so they can move forward, Bentley said.

The center helps children all the way through the closure of their DHR case or criminal trial, Bentley said.

"We may have stopped servicing that family nine months after they came here for their forensic interview, and then the trial, due to a lot of circumstances, may not happen for a couple of years," she said.

The center's services become important again as the trial approaches.

"It brings up new trauma when they have to go back to court or when they know court's coming," Bentley said. "It brings up old memories. So, they will come back here then, and we will be there to support them through that whole trial process."

According to Russell Sellers, spokesman at ADECA, "The grant to the Athens-Limestone Children's Advocacy Center is one of several grants typically awarded annually through our Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division and funded through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) at the U.S. Department of Justice."

Sellers said these grants support nonprofit organizations throughout the state that assist victims of child abuse and other crimes.

"Hopefully, this will be long-term money (and) is going to be a grant available every year because of changes Congress made this fall," Bentley said.

The grant, Bentley said, will pay for supplies for therapy or forensic interviewing, and a portion of utilities.

"The VOCA grant will pay for any direct services we provide, including the salary of personnel who are providing direct services," Bentley said. "It's very specific that the money has to be spent on direct services or indirect services that are for child victims only. It can't be used for prevention services; it's only for victims."

According to Bentley, any prevention services the center provides to the community or in schools must be funded through other sources.

The VOCA grant is the only grant the center receives from ADECA, but it does receive grants for prevention services from the Children's Trust Fund, Bentley said.

ADECA awarded grants to nine agencies that serve abused children this month, totaling $1.4 million. Gov. Kay Ivey said the services the agencies provide are essential.

"Navigating the criminal justice system can be stressful and complex, especially for children who have unfortunately become victims of abuse," Ivey said in a statement. "These nonprofit groups work diligently to provide the help and support that young victims and their family members need during a very trying time."

