Athens main jailed for phony checks

Jan. 26—ATHENS — An Athens man has been charged in connection with fake checks passed in Limestone County, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Carl Wayne Lucas, 35, is charged with identity theft, first-degree theft and trafficking in stolen identities, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday. Lucas was being held in Limestone County Jail in lieu of $57,500 bail.

The Sheriff's Office said it began receiving reports in September 2020 of fraudulent checks being written on several local business accounts. The checks had been cashed at local grocery stores and convenience stores. Investigators traced the checks to Lucas, the office said, and a search of his residence turned up fake checks, blank check paper, checkbooks and identifying information for various individuals, the office said.